School is back in session throughout Le Sueur County. As of April 12, all of the county’s public school districts, including Le Sueur-Henderson, Cleveland and Tri-City United have brought all grade levels in for in-person learning.
Cleveland and TCU were the latest districts to commit to in-person K-12 learning. Cleveland moved to full in-person learning on April 6, while full in-person learning at TCU resumed on April 12, a week after the School Board voted 6-1 in favor of the plan.
At Cleveland, many of the hybrid safety protocols remain in place. Using space from the building’s recently constructed addition, the school has kept students six feet apart, above the three feet required by the state. Superintendent Brian Philips hoped that the extra distance would limit close contacts and prevent large quarantines when a case is detected.
To accommodate the extra distance, Cleveland has deployed its new commons area as an overflow space for groups of students when classrooms cannot accommodate all students in one space. Philips described the space as distance learning within the building. Students are able to follow along with their classes through Google Classroom and do their work in the Commons with supervision from faculty.
“We’re excited to be back, doing everything we can to keep them here,” said Philips. “We’re looking forward to staying in that model as long as we can.”
Teachers happy
For Cleveland Secondary English teacher Tracie Yule, the difference in learning models is night and day. It’s much easier to keep students on task, said Yule, and students are more engaged.
“It’s completely different,” said Yule. “The kids will talk to me. I’ll have one or two kids talk to me online, but most of them are uncomfortable with turning their mics on and talking. In the classroom, there’s a lot more of them talking and participating versus online when it's very lecture oriented and I’m just talking at them.”
Yule said she also felt safe teaching due to the early availability of vaccines for teachers. The accessibility has helped some teachers, such as fourth-grade instructor Mimi Lamm, feel safe returning to the classroom. Earlier in the school year, Lamm was distance teaching while her students were in class.
“It’s been a world of difference for my kids having me in class doing in-person learning rather than brought in through the screen,” said Lamm. “Even though you can’t see their smiles because of their masks, you can see the excitement in their eyes.”
Students optimistic
Students are also reporting a difference. Nicole McCabe, a senior at Cleveland, said that waving assistance from a teacher in-person was more helpful than having to seek it in an online classroom.
“The learning is harder online,” said McCabe. “It’s a lot different when you’re with a teacher and have that hands-on help.”
But while students said they were happy to be back in the classroom, it still doesn’t feel like a typical school year. Because of the safety protocols and shortened hours between classes, there isn’t time to chat with classmates at the locker or at the lunchroom.
“You’re not in the lunch room with your friends, you’re in your classroom stuck at a table,” said McCabe. “In our classes, we have maybe 10 people, so we only see those 20 people every single day.”
“We don’t have as much time to meet with friends. It’s more like you’re just here to learn,” added Senior Brianna Connor.
The most challenging part of the transition has been getting adjusted to new schedules and being in the classroom. Students said that it’s somewhat confusing to relearn their schedules throughout the year.
“I’m so used to sleeping in through band [class], because we can’t really play at home, so I’m tired and exhausted,” said senior Macey Ziebarth. “I’m not used to waking up so early and sitting in person for learning.”
But one thing the students were excited for was prom. Seniors, like Ziebarth, missed out on prom last year due to the pandemic, and she worried that COVID-19 was going to take away her last opportunity to go to the dance.
“I’m so excited to be able to experience it, because I thought I was never going to be able to experience prom,” said Ziebarth.
Long-term
The big question on administrators’ minds is how long they can sustain the in-person model. After moving to in-person learning for the middle and high school classes in February, Tri-City United was forced to return to hybrid learning just two weeks later when seven students contracted the virus and 100 had to be quarantined for being in close contact.
That became the subject of debate between members of the School Board on April 5, when determining what the district’s learning model should be for the rest of the year. Many favored in-person learning, and the board ultimately voted 6-1 in favor, reassured by other districts moving to in-person learning and the current low number of cases at the district. But with COVID case numbers ticking up, School Board members raised concerns if it was right to be making the change.
“The difference right now is the districts are already there, and they’re just staying where they’re at, and I think we’re kind of feeling like, we don’t know if want to jump into that and ride it out or stay where we’re at,” Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said at the meeting.
Opinions among parents, students and staff were somewhat split as well. In a survey by TCU, a 63% majority of parents responding favored in-person learning, while 37% preferred staying in the previous hybrid model or staying in the current hybrid model. For student respondents, it was the inverse. A 63% majority of students favored TCU’s previous hybrid model, while 33% wanted to shift to in-person. Among the staff, 70% of respondents favored either the previous or current hybrid model, while 29% wanted to move in-person.
School Board Member Michelle Borchardt pushed for the district to return to its previous hybrid model over its current one. Her motion was supported by fellow board member Josh Buelke, but it was defeated 5-2.
With in-person learning, the district's hope is to continue the model the rest of the year. Families will still have the option to distance learn through Edgenuity, but in-person will take synchronous instruction away.