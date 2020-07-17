A hunger surge is expected to hit Minnesota to an extent that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression, according to a recent study by McKinsey & Co for Second Harvest Heartland.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, one in 11 Minnesotans struggled to afford food. By August, according to the data, hunger is expected to impact one in eight in the state.
The hunger surge will affect communities differently throughout the state, and locally, food shelves have already adjusted their programs, seen a change in clientele and received various donations and grants amid the pandemic. But consistent funding and volunteers remain their biggest needs.
On July 8, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced $12 million in funding will be delegated to support approximately 300 food shelves in the state through all seven Minnesota food banks. The funding is made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Anika Rychner, Northfield Community Action Center program director, expects to use any dollars that “trickle down” from Walz’s effort to meet the need of the anticipated hunger surge in August and September. The CAC has already received grant funding from The Food Group to use between now and the end of August.
Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester sources CAC as well as the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf (LAFS) and St. Vincent dePaul Society in Faribault.
“The only funding we have received from Channel One was through Hunger Solutions,” said Tami Heimer, executive director of Lonsdale Area Food Shelf. “They do yearly grants to the food shelves, and this year the spring-summer grants came a little earlier than usual, and it was a little bit larger than in the past because of additional funding they had received.”
LAFS also received private donations through individuals and businesses as well as funding through the Minnesota Valley Electric Co-op Operation Round Up Program, said Heimer. A group of businesses issued a grant specifically for personal care items like deodorant, diapers and toothbrushes. Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, LAFS received from Channel One items in the dairy, protein and produce categories at no cost to the food shelf.
“We’re extremely grateful for our community and the support they have given us in the past and the support they continue to give the food shelf so we can continue to serve those in our Lonsdale community,” Heimer said.
Larry Muehlenbein, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent dePaul Food Shelf in Faribault, said he’s happy with grant funding the shelf has received so far but admitted, “We could always use more.”
During the pandemic, Muehlenbein noted an increase in clients by about 50%. The shelf has extended its hours to once a week — Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month — to accommodate more clients.
Following the closure of the Faribault Food Shelf last month, he said it’s too soon to tell if St. Vincent dePaul has seen an influx of clients cross over. Like other food shelves, St. Vincent dePaul has implemented a drive-up format.
“Client contact is not as personal as it used to be,” said Muehlenbein. “We are revamping our entire operation here with a target date of Oct. 1 to get inside and do our food distribution back inside so we can have a bit more contact but still maintain social distancing and other requirements.”
With many of its volunteers retired, St. Vincent dePaul’s turnover rate has increased during the pandemic as seniors want to avoid the risk of getting sick. Since the food shelf has no paid workers, and operates solely on donations and grants, Muehlenbein said, “Right now, if this continues, we will be low on funds and low on volunteers.”
Heimer said LAFS divided volunteers into two teams of about six individuals to rotate shifts every other week, allowing time for quarantine and breaks. Like St. Vincent de Paul, LAFS implements a curbside pickup model.
CAC is also in need of more volunteers to package boxes, complete home deliveries and carry boxes to clients’ vehicles. Clients receive prepackaged meals in a drive-up format and will soon have the option of selecting their meal options rather than receiving products they did not request.
During these trying times, CAC has extended its assistance to Faribault and opened its doors to all of Rice County. Throughout the pandemic, Rychner said grants from Hunger Solutions have allowed CAC to distribute over 10,000 pounds of food between The Key Youth Center and Growing Up Healthy‘s distribution partnership with area schools.
Hiawathaland Transit has partnered with CAC for food deliveries at various locations, like senior living facilities, and Rychner said the need for this service has tripled during the pandemic. CAC has also seen a 64% increase in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program screenings in the past three months, and clients have requested information on electronic benefits transfer (EBT), as well as food deliveries through Amazon and Wal-Mart.
“We’re seeing the needs pop up in different ways than our model has seen in the past, but I think that’s reflective of the times we’re in,” said Rychner. “We’re trying to be flexible to meet those needs. I think that is really important.”
Rychner said the end of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium also weighs heavily on clients right now.
“Especially if they haven’t been able to keep up on rent, there may be more people facing eviction with the end of unemployment stimulus coming up at the end of this month,” Rychner said. “Even though they may be going back to work, it may be to less of a degree, so people really are stretched and their budgets are stretched.”
In May alone, Heimer said LAFS saw more clients needing emergency financial assistance in than all of 2019. She expects that number to grow after the eviction moratorium is lifted.
But even with increased needs during the pandemic, and even after Channel One stopped its distribution to Food From the Heart, a former mobile food shelf in Lonsdale, Heimer said the number of clients at LAFS hasn’t fluctuated much.
“From what I’m hearing that’s quite common for smaller food shelves,” Heimer said. “You get to the Twin Cities and metro area, and those numbers are much different than a rural setting.”