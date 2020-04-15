A Le Sueur County man convicted of a 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
Rice County Judge Jeffrey Johnson sentenced Aaron Mathew Hubert, aka Aaron Mathew Findley, 38, of Montgomery, to the statutory maximum following a May 2019 court trial.
Hubert, on supervised released from prison at the time of the kidnapping and assault, was accused of abducting a former girlfriend, holding her at knife point and choking her until she lost consciousness in Rice County in February 2017. Hubert was convicted of six felonies, including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of kidnapping.
When released from prison, Huber will be on conditional release, or parole, for the remainder of his life, meaning following his release he could be sent back at any time is he violates his conditions of release. Because of has a 2007 criminal sexual conduct conviction, Hubert will also be required to register as a predatory offender.
The sexual assault and kidnapping charges came a day after Hubert was taken into custody by Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputies. During his apprehension, police allege he attempted to evade law enforcement and caused $2,500 in damage to a Le Sueur County squad car. For that incident, Hubert was charged in Le Sueur County with first-degree criminal property damage, fleeing an officer and reckless driving. A July 21 settlement conference is set in that case.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum, who appeared for the state at Huber's Friday sentencing, attributed the length of time between conviction and sentencing to an attempt by prosecutors to lengthen Hubert's sentence. That wasn't possible, Fossum said in an email to the Daily News, because state sentencing guidelines in this case call for the maximum sentence. Fossum said there were also scheduling conflicts on both sides and a misunderstanding about a required sex offender assessment.
Assistant County Attorney Thao Trinh was part of the team which tried the case.
“The statutory maximum of 30 years is an appropriate sentence for Mr. Hubert, and holds him accountable for his conduct. Public safety requires a lengthy incarceration for dangerous offenders like Mr. Hubert,” Fossum said. "The Rice County Sheriff’s Office did excellent work in investigating this case and helping our office prepare for trial,” Fossum added.