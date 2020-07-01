Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary will always have a special place in Mollie Meyer’s heart.
After working as a TOSA (teacher on special assignment) in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato, Meyer accepted her first principalship at TCU Lonsdale three years ago. Meyer wrapped up her tenure in the TCU district June 30 and began a principalship in her hometown Mankato at the school she attended as a child, Hoover Elementary.
From serving as a principal in the TCU district, Meyer knows “small” doesn’t mean “inferior.” The TCU logo “small schools with big opportunities” is one Meyer considers accurate, and she valued the experience of working with a small but well-supported administration team.
“As admin colleagues, we were moving forward together,” said Meyer. “That is something that will forever stay in my heart, and I will carry with me into whatever position I hold. I can't’ say enough how amazing it was to work with our entire TCU staff. It was really and truly district wide. The pride our staff has in our Titans is phenomenal.”
Meyer replaced former TCU Lonsdale Principal Sarah Klitzke in the summer of 2017. Her drive for becoming a principal evolved as a TOSA, when she had the opportunity to connect with children but also work with colleagues in different capacities.
As a leader, whether as a teacher or principal, Meyer said she and all other educators want to have a positive impact on students and their development. When she began her role at TCU Lonsdale, she and her staff asked themselves where they wanted to grow and how they wanted to improve student outcomes.
“My vision for entering any position is to develop those partnerships and find the common commitments to increase student development through the whole child,” said Meyer. “The things we committed to as a building I think were phenomenal in just moving students and staff forward.”
Teri Preisler, who recently retired as TCU superintendent, said Meyer brought forward a deep knowledge of professional learning that drove TCU Lonsdale to new heights.
“She creates systems and structures and processes that really have resulted in solid student learning,” said Preisler. “ … Another piece she’s deeply passionate about is the work of equity and equitable access for all students, and her commitment to racial equity is extremely deep, to bring about the needs of every single student.”
Points of pride during her tenure Meyer attributes not to her own individual work but to a team effort. Just before she started her position, TCU Lonsdale began the program The Leader in Me, which aligns with Dr. Stephen Covey’s bestselling book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” TCU Lonsdale staff began following principles called The 7 Habits of Happy Kids in conjunction with leadership development.
The other “big rock” Meyer highlighted, the Universal Design for Learning, is a program that promotes equity and learning access for all students. TCU had committed to the framework before Meyer became principal, and she’s proud of the progress she and staff made with the program.
This past year, Meyer took TCU Lonsdale Elementary’s annual anti-bullying presentation to the next level by visiting each grade level once a month for a new lesson in kindness. The district as a whole had begun taking the message of respecting one another more seriously, and Meyer put her own spin on the program by reading books to the students and implementing activities to get students thinking on a deeper level. Her goals with the program were twofold, she said: to connect with students in an intentional way and to teach understanding and celebration of differences.
Students aside, Meyer is proud to see her staff come together in support and celebration of one another the past three years.
“… No matter what they’re facing, they’re in it together, and I think that’s such a strong attribute because it carries over to our families,” said Meyer. “As I think of my whole staff, it’s the flexibility to come together and have focus on kids [that makes me proud].”
TCU Lonsdale fourth-grade teacher Megan Warner said Meyer worked hard to build student, staff and community connections.
"She genuinely cared about families and worked to support teachers," said Warner. "She brought some innovative ideas to our school and led us through some trying times. She will be missed."
Perhaps the biggest achievement for TCU Lonsdale in the past three years was the National Blue Ribbon School recognition, which Meyer helped make possible by completing the intensive application process. TCU Lonsdale was one of 350 schools recognized at the National Blue Ribbon School ceremony in November 2019 in Washington, D.C., and Meyer attended the ceremony along with Preisler and teacher Abby Brockway.
“Becoming a National Blue Ribbon school does not happen overnight,” said Preisler. “It did take some deep work in being able to write the narrative, and Mollie was really able to capture that well.”
The local Blue Ribbon School ceremony, which TCU Lonsdale had scheduled for spring, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meyer hopes there will be an opportunity in the future to not only celebrate this achievement, but to say a proper in-person farewell to her staff. “Goodbye” isn’t the right word, she said, as much as “See you later.”
“We’ll still be connected as colleagues,” said Meyer. “The community of educators is like a small, little family. We’ll see each other soon.”