THE LATEST

The most reliable and up to date information on coronavirus can be found at The Centers for Disease Control cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and Minnesota Department of Health health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus websites.

There is also an MDH hotline at 651-201-3920. Local questions can be answered by Steele County Public Health at 507-444-7650.

The Rice County COVID-19 helpline number is 507-384-6459. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Messages may be left on the helpline, and calls will be returned the following business day.