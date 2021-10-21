The Tri-City United School Board has agreed to have the Minnesota School Board Association begin the search for a new superintendent.
Current Superintendent Lonnie Seifert announced his retirement following a Sept. 13 performance evaluation by the TCU School Board, according to an email from Board Chair Marsha Franek. The meeting was closed as allow by state law. Seifert's resignation was officially accepted by the board during its Sept. 27 meeting.
Seifert, who has led the Tri-City United School District for 15 months, started his tenure July 1, 2020. He will exit the district June 30, 2022.
According to Franek, "the results of the evaluation were average and areas of growth and areas of strength were discussed. At the end of the session Superintendent Siefert informed the board he would be retiring at the end of his contract on June 30, 2022."
The Tri-City United School Board hired Seifert on a majority vote in April of last year to fill the shoes of Teri Preisler who served as superintendent for seven years.
According to Seifert, retirement, "will allow me to spend more time with my family and not have to be on call 24/7 year round. It has nothing to do with TCU as I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the staff, families, and the communities. This is strictly a personal decision to retire after 36 years in education.”
Before joining TCU, Seifert served as the superintendent of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District. In his 36 years in education, Seifert has also worked as an assistant principal and later principal for New Prague High School, the activities director and dean of students for ROCORI High School in Cold Springs and the activities director and dean of students for Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools before the district consolidated with Le Center Schools to become TCU.
In the School Board’s contract with MSBA, the nonprofit corporation will meet with the district to establish a search timeline and discuss hiring criteria. MSBA also agrees to hold an information question and answer session with school staff and community members on the search process.
Input from district stakeholders would be collected through an online qualifications and quantitative data survey.
MSBA will screen the applicant pool against the School Board’s hiring criteria and vet qualifying candidates in a round of pre-interviews. The board will receive candidate recommendations from MSBA and select a group of finalists for interviews. The final candidates may enter two rounds of interviews conducted by the School Board before a final selection.