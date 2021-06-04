Montgomery Police Department are looking for a man in connection with a possible abduction attempt.
According to release from Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz, a teen and a younger child were approached Thursday morning by a male driving a white hatchback-style vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Polo, who asked the two to "get in" and he would give them a ride. After being told "no" numerous times, the man reportedly drove off.
Two witnesses reportedly told police they did not see the man or the incident but saw a white pickup truck driving slowly in the area. It is unknown if the vehicle was related to this incident. Officers canvassed the area for additional witnesses and video, but have not turned up anything showing the incident or driver.
The suspect is described as an older, bald, Caucasian male with a white/gray mustache. He was reportedly wearing glasses.
Montgomery Police are actively looking to identify the individual. Anyone with information should call Montgomery Police at 507-364-7700.