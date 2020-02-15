Chris Radatz grew up on a dairy farm in Winona County, and while he doesn’t farm himself, he’s spent over 43 years of his career supporting farmers on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation.
“Last year we celebrated our 100th birthday at the Minnesota Farm Bureau,” said Radatz. “It’s not a specific program or item I’m most proud of, but being a part of an organization that’s been around for 100 years now, representing farmers and agriculture.”
An Elko New Market resident for the past 16 years, Radatz began his involvement with MFBF in September 1976. After serving as executive director of the MFBF since July 2013, Radatz plans to retire this June.
Radatz traces his interest in the MFBF back to his maternal grandfather, who served as Winona County Farm Bureau president in the 1920s, and his father, who served on the MFBF board in the 1950s. Apart from carrying on a family legacy, Radatz joined the MFBF because he shared common goals with the organization, which offers assistance to farmers and promotes them by telling their stories.
“One of the best things about the Minnesota Farm Bureau is the people,” said Radatz. “I’ve gotten to know and work with a lot of great people across Minnesota, even across the whole country, and even had a chance to do international travel. I’m proud to say I’ve spent pretty much all my career with the Farm Bureau.”
Radatz said MFBF has positively impacted Minnesota’s legislative process so Minnesota has a business climate that supports agriculture. On a national level, farm bills have been passed in response to farmers’ needs and provide food security for the U.S.
“The other thing I’ve noticed, when we have statewide meetings, it’s an opportunity for farmers of different parts of the state to just come together, share solutions and network,” said Radatz. “I’ve seen our members develop really strong friendships with members across the state by being part of our organization.”
Radatz has witnessed a number of changes in the farming industry since becoming involved with MFBF, particularly with the evolutions of computers, self-driving tractors and combines. Technology has not only improved farm productivity, he said, but allowed farmers to produce food, fiber and fuel with fewer resources.
Trends in biofuels, ethanol and biodiesel also began during his tenure with MFBF.
One of the best parts of MFBF, said Radatz, is its diversity of representation within farming practices.
“From the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s perspective, we don’t say there’s a right way to farm or a wrong way to farm,” said Radatz. “People should be able to look at those decisions and what they choose to raise.”
MFBF’s emphasis on family involvement also gives Radatz a reason to support the organization. Future farmers may be small children now, but he considers their energy valuable.
Radatz plans to spend more time with his own family during his retirement. He and his wife, Mary, have three adult children, 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
To the MFBF and all Minnesota farmers, Radatz extended a thank you for the opportunities to work alongside them and promote their work.
“[Radatz] was certainly an advocate not only for Farm Bureau but for agriculture, and understood the Farm Bureau really well because he held so many roles within the Farm Bureau team,” said MFBF President Kevin Paap.
In regard to finding a new executive director, Paap said: “The search has begun.”