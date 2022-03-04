The year 2021 was not an easy one for any city. Small, growing communities, like Lonsdale, have been hit hard by the same issues that almost every other city dealt with.
Lonsdale, however, is largely a live-in community; people have to travel outside of the city for work and most shopping.
Over the last 20 years, Lonsdale has begun a transition away from being a complete live-in community. With the addition of Mackenthun's, once Fred’s, and Lonsdale Liquors, more businesses have begun to call the rural Rice County community home.
“Back in ‘07, the community didn’t have a full-fledged grocery store,” Mayor Tim Rud said. “We reached out to Fred’s, but they didn't want to come in alone. At that time, we had the city on-sale, off-sale bar. We opened the liquor store in town and Fred’s, now Mackenthun's, came in too.”
In the official mayor’s report, Rud said, “I believe that it is very important to work toward creating local jobs, because a strong employment and business base makes for a vibrant community and provides for stability within a city.”
Now that the process has been started and outside companies have begun to show interest in the city, a wider spread of businesses are interested in developing in Lonsdale. A business park is in the works for 2022.
“Johnson HVAC will break ground soon on a 17,000-square-foot building,” Rud said. “There is also a condo building coming in, a commercial building where different groups can rent spaces and use them for their businesses.”
With the police building nearing completion, Rud drew attention to the rest of the available land on the lot surrounding the building. He highlighted a few of the potential uses for the remaining land.
“We’ve decided to build a new police station,” he said. “The existing station was in poor condition. The remaining land is set up for a new city hall and possibly some more senior living. People spend their whole lives here, and then have to move out of town when they get to that age.”
With more available senior living, Rud said that he hopes that people can continue to live in Lonsdale, even if they reach a point that they need additional assistance in their day-to-day lives.
Infrastructure has proven more important than ever for the city. Even with the roads, water, and sewer ready to accommodate growth in the community, the supply of ready lots will not last long.
“The city is down to 55 single family lots and 32 twin home lots available,” Rud said.
With available lots down under an estimated two-year supply, housing and lot availability is sure to be a growing issue in Lonsdale for years to come.