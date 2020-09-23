Lonsdale authors Gordon and Nancy Fredrickson set out to write a book about a topic they know well, farm country haying, but in the writing process, they learned even more than expected.
Organized into five parts, “A Farm Country Haying” celebrates the various methods of haying used today and in the past, along with the memories that go with the practice. Gordon and Nancy began their project in 2016 and expected to finish it the following year, but as they dove deeper into their subject matter, their timeline extended. Their finished product, a collection of over 330 color pages of stories, photographs and illustrations, is now available to own.
“We really didn’t know precisely where it was going, and we just kept getting more photos submitted and we kept getting more stories submitted,” Gordon said. “One of the reasons it took us so long is we were hesitant to do a cutoff.”
Gordon and Nancy initially reached out to friends and family to compile photographs and stories associated with haying. But after the Upper Midwest Allis-Chalmers Club received word from Gordon about his project, and released a request for stories about haying, the Fredricksons heard from farmers across the United State and into Canada. One story even came from a woman in Minnesota who married a farmer from England. Over 100 contributors submitted personal memories and farm art to the Fredricksons’ collection — and that’s just in Part Four.
The Fredricksons agreed that the connections they formed while compiling information for “A Farm Country Haying” made the experience particularly rewarding; Gordon recalls talking on the phone for over an hour each time he called a contributor in his 90s from the Sandhills of Nebraska. Six contributors died before they could read their stories in print, which Nancy considers one of the saddest parts about taking four years to complete the book. However, she knows the contributors’ families are grateful to have copies.
Something for everyone
The Fredricksons met up with different haymakers in the summer of 2017 for the second section of their book. The first haymakers Gordon contacted, Jerry and Kathy Willemssen of Lakeville, own the property where he attended country school as a boy. They use small square bales and a pulled rack behind the baler — a method Gordon would have considered modern as a child. He also received recommendations to contact two haymakers in Plainview — one who makes round bales and one who makes large square bales. A fourth haymaker from Nysser, Oregon connected with the Fredricksons after reading the Allis-Chalmers news release. To Gordon’s delight, this haymaker used a stacking method uncommon in the Midwest.
“A Farm Country Haying” may appeal to children as well. In the third section of the book, the Fredricksons incorporated a rhyming story about haying on a small farm in the 1950s, using the same characters in their “A Farm Country” picture book series. This portion includes illustrated pictures by Sidona Malz, an art teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Faribault.
In the fifth and final section of their book, the Fredricksons include descriptions and photographs of the evolution of farm equipment as showcased at the Upper Midwest Allis-Chalmer Club’s Orange Spectacular. This section also illustrates the invention of the first round baler.
"… Gordy and Nancy did an incredible job of writing the history," said Vicki Andren, an early reader. "I think a lot of people will appreciate it … especially the farmers who have lived through it, and many of the farm practices are now obsolete and perhaps would be 'lost' without this historical book."
The Fredricksons agreed “A Farm Country Haying” will be the last book of its kind that they write, but they plan to continue writing prose and poetry. Nancy said she still collects copies of old farm photos and takes many herself. If not for the pandemic, she would share binders of photos at farm shows during the summer.
Since “A Farm Country Haying” was released in April, Gordon and Nancy have needed to navigate marketing challenges during the pandemic. Farm shows, where they usually sell their books, were canceled this summer. Gordon often makes visits to local schools as well, but new visitor restrictions eliminate that possibility this year. However, the Fredricksons don’t doubt there is an audience for their latest work.
“People around here seem to be pretty proud of their heritage,” Nancy observed. “… [They] seem to be quite proud of preserving these [historical] pieces, which is great.”
Gordon explained that their purpose of writing farm literature is to preserve American farm heritage, promote farm pride and tell stories of agriculture that may disappear if they remain untold.
“That purpose has not changed from when I started writing in 2000,” Gordon said. “To entertain people and show what it’s like to be a farm kid.”