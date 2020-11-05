For Tri-City United High School senior Jack Erickson, donating blood is simply “the right thing to do.”
Erickson donated blood for the fifth time when the TCU High School Student Council hosted a blood drive Friday, Oct. 23, but for many student donors this year, it was their first time.
To recruit donors, Erickson and other Student Council members asked each eligible donor in the school personally if they want to donate. That seemed to work, because 22 first-time donors gave blood at the drive.
“Right now the Red Cross is testing all the blood they take for COVID-19, and I think that was one of their [reasons],” Erickson said.
TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer said the Red Cross team on site was impressed with the number of first-time donors the blood drive generated. The Student Council scheduled the drive before the football and volleyball seasons restarted in the fall, and many students who had planned to donate ran into scheduling conflicts, but the turnout still resulted in 38 units donated.
“We appreciate them,” Fitterer said of the Student Council. “It takes student volunteers to make this happen.”
A total of 45 donors attended the drive, and 36 were able to go through with the procedure. The Red Cross collected 34 units of white blood cells from 34 donors and four units of Power Red cell donations, which allows a donor to safely give two units of red blood cells during one donation.
TCU High School Student Council President Jessica Dull was unable to donate but she said, “I try to help out in any way I can, and I do that in the form of volunteering.”
As volunteers, Dull and Erickson checked in with donors and comforted them while they gave blood. Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t get as physically close to the donors as usual, and needed to arrange chairs and the donating station for social distancing.
“We have plenty of members from the community able to donate as well, but this year only faculty members, staff and students can donate,” Erickson said. “We did check their temperature, and they had to be below a certain threshold.”
Fitterer said eight to 10 adults from the community normally donate at the school’s blood drives. But since TCU is not open to the public in general this year, they likely won’t be able to donate at the school during the National Honors Society’s winter break blood drive, either. However, Fitterer and the TCU High School Student Council members encourage the community to find other blood drives where they can donate.
“I would say at this point there are very few people in this country that have not been affected in some way by COVID, so fewer people are donating because it is more difficult because of circumstances,” Fitterer said. “But accidents still happen, and people need the blood.”
Said Dull: “... I think regardless of what we’re going through, there’s always going to be a need for blood, so it’s important to get out there and donate, and I encourage people to be first-time donors.”
Said Erickson: “Because of so many people being diagnosed with COVID-19, really think about your family and friends, and if they were in need, what would you do and what would you want other people to do for them?”