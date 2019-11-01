In an effort to streamline services, the Lonsdale Area News-Review has closed its Fifth Avenue office in Lonsdale. The change was effective Oct. 31.
Its office will now be located at the Northfield News, 115 W Fifth St., Northfield. All mail should be sent to the Northfield location.
The newsroom can be reached at 507-333-3135 or by emailing Reporter Misty Schwab at mschwab@faribault.com. Contact Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134 or editor@faribault.com.
Questions about delivery should be directed to 507-333-3111.