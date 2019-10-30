Three aerial performers visited Holy Cross Catholic School Tuesday evening to “hang out.” Literally.
Katie Kimball, Russell Harris and Ryan Kallis of the Twin Cities Trapeze Center brought their single-bar trapeze and other circus props to the Holy Cross gymnasium for a one-time community event. An amazed audience watched the performers show off their stunts up in the air on dangling ropes and on the ground with hoops of various sizes.
After the performance, children were invited on the gym floor to twirl ribbons, play with juggling sticks and Hula Hoop.
“[I liked it] when they were dancing and doing some tricks,” said first-grader Reese Paquette.
Second-grader Lauren Korinek said she volunteered to help one of the trapeze artists lift a seemingly heavy ball, and that was her favorite part of the evening. The ball was actually really light, she said.
“[I liked] when the girl went up there,” said fourth-grader Harlie Tolzman, pointing to the trapeze equipment above her head.
Fourth-grader Faith Resop agreed the best part of the performance was when aerial artist Katie Kimball “did the thing on the ropes.”
Katie Kimball, founder of the Twin Cities Trapeze Center, was one of three performers at the Holy Cross event. Kimball grew up in Minnesota and worked as a musical theater performer in California until a Cirque du Soleil show inspired her to learn aerial arts. Having a dance background was beneficial as she made the transition from the floor to the air, she said.
After moving back to Minnesota to raise her son, Kimball opened the Trapeze Center. The school offers drop-in classes for both children and adults - most of her Kimball’s clients are women between 35 and 55. Trapeze and aerial artists performed at the Minnesota State Fair for the first time last summer, at the Mall of America and occasionally at public events. It's not often that they perform at schools, but they accepted Holy Cross's invitation.