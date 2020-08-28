Two parcels near the intersection of Fifteenth Avenue SE and Commerce Drive SE are vacant for now, but the vision for a new police station and other government services at that site is becoming more clear.
During the Lonsdale City Council’s Thursday meeting, Melissa Stein of Wold Architects and Engineers shared potential layouts for the new station and how its location could allow for other facilities, like a new City Hall and library, further down the line. Stein said these concepts were developed over the course of the last few weeks, when she met with stakeholders who would be impacted by the project.
According to guiding criteria and principles Wold identified for the project, the new police station and master plan should serve the needs of Lonsdale for the next 20 years and allow for growth and possible changes in operations. The plan should promote collaborations among city departments, meet long-term needs, and provide efficient solutions. The police facility specifically should meet industry standards, allow for improved operations and storage, and have a secure but welcoming atmosphere. Stein also noted the facility and plan as a whole should reflect Lonsdale’s values and be a point of pride for employees and the community.
Stein showed the council various aerial view site concepts for a police station and its relation to a future City Hall and library. These two buildings included in the master plan could connect to the police station with breezeways or exist as separate entities. Other site plans showed how the neighboring parcels could allow for a new senior living facility and/or commercial businesses in the future. For each concept, Stein said designers were mindful of possible expansions to buildings.
“These plans are going to stay nimble and flexible, so these plans can change as the culture changes,” Stein said.
In planning for the new police station, Stein compared the space available at the current police station to the space needed at the proposed facility.
Where the current building has 630 square feet for administration/records, the new facility will have 1,412 square feet. This will include a 400-square-foot conference room, which the current department doesn’t have, and increased space for interview rooms.
The patrol area, currently 300 square feet, will provide additional office space for a sergeant or future investigator as well as a storage space in the 624-square-foot area. Increasing the staff support space from 140 to 780 square feet would allow for gender neutral locker rooms, a break room and armory/gun cleaning. Evidence spaces will also be expanded from 115 to 780 square feet to include a specific evidence prep/intake room and increased space for evidence storage/processing.
As the number of officers employed could increase in the future, Wold also accounted for more garage space at the new facility. The current garage is about 2,400 square feet, but the planned garage is 7,000 square feet.
The council also reviewed Wold’s updated police building concept along with concepts for the future City Hall and library.
Councilor Steve Cherney said the Library Board, which he serves on, discussed the possibility of a walking path leading up to the new library’s entrance. He asked Stein if that was a consideration, and she said although the connecting points haven’t been determined, a path was certainly discussed.
Councilor Scott Pelava commented that the project is “very much a group effort,” and if something doesn’t work out with the design, Wold is able to circle back and consider other alternatives.
Added Lonsdale Police Cheif Jason Schmitz, who was present at the meeting, “I think everything’s been going well.”
It’s not just architects and city staff who will have a say on the new police station being planned for Lonsdale, the city's residents are invited to share their thoughts and opinions as well.
During its Thursday meeting, the City Council approved a date, time and place to conduct an open house regarding the Lonsdale police facility and master plan. Residents are invited to gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Lonsdale American Legion.