According to a recent survey issued by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority (EDA), 39% of local businesses have a “return to work” policy in place and 36% are working on it, as the possibility of reopening businesses that have closed due to COVID-19 becomes more likely.
“As the chamber continues to advocate for small businesses, we urge Gov. Walz to consider a more rapid and equitable approach to safely open businesses of all sizes,” Lonsdale Chamber Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp wrote in her Chamber letter, which included survey results.
Chambers of commerce across Minnesota, including Lonsdale’s, signed a letter to Walz dated May 5, which urges him to “consider a more rapid and equitable approach to safely open businesses of all sizes.”
The letter reads: "As chambers of commerce, we stand ready to ensure our members are prepared to open — that they have instituted health and safety protocols for their workers and customers and have a preparedness plan in place. We are confident in their ability to do the right thing and are working with them, each and every day to understand and employ best practices. In fact, we believe if allowed, will do it better than their larger counterparts. It’s time to get Minnesota moving again, in the safest way possible for employees and customers, while protecting businesses of all size. Minnesota’s long-term economic future is counting on it."
The full letter can be accessed at bit.ly/3cfXVdp.
In Lonsdale, 73% of survey participants said their business is considered essential while 27% said their business falls under the non-essential bracket. Participants included grocery, retail, automotive repair, housing, financial, livestock, bar and grill, liquor, chiropractic, hardware, floral, education, government and food services.
Half of survey participants said their businesses are open with regular hours, while 36% have limited hours and 14% are closed per government orders. Most businesses, 73%, have not needed to lay off or furlough employees, but 27% have needed to do so.
The survey also asked participants a number of questions on federal/state assistance plans and how their businesses have utilized these services. In Lonsdale, 95% of businesses received information about the available federal or state assistance programs and 86% understand the process of accessing and utilizing the programs. About 45% of businesses have not applied for any assistance, but 27% applied for federal assistance programs and an additional 27% applied for both federal and state assistance programs. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they already received funding, and 27% said they’re still waiting to receive funding.
Overall, survey respondents said there isn’t much more assistance the Chamber of Commerce, EDA or city of Lonsdale could provide for them in response to COVID-19. One commenter asked to receive information on local grants, another asked to have their water bill waived, and another commented they’d like to see these community partners work with the governor to get their business reopened.