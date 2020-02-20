The city of Lonsdale is suing the former owners of a restaurant, alleging they stopped making payments on a nearly $40,000 loan.
If the city prevails, the former Taste of Lonsdale owners could lose their New Prague home.
On Sept. 29, 2017, husband and wife Brian and Claudia Otto entered into a 60-month loan agreement with the Economic Development Authority/city of Lonsdale to borrow $39,489. The Ottos used the loan to make a down payment on the Taste of Lonsdale property, buy business equipment and use it for working capital. In exchange, they agreed to make 59 payments of $363.35 as well as a balloon payment of $21,000.
To guarantee the loan, the Ottos offered their New Prague home as collateral to the city. In the event of a default, the Ottos' agreement with the city provided that the unpaid amount would be due immediately. Based on the terms of the note, the mortgage, the agreement and state statute, a default would also result in the foreclosure of the Ottos' New Prague home.
Taste of Lonsdale opened at 115 Railway St. SW in November 2017 and closed a year later.
The Ottos made their last loan payment to the EDA in November 2018. The EDA declared the outstanding balance, $35,582, due and payable on March 12, 2019.
City Administrator Joel Erickson said last April that the city reached out to the Ottos several times, requesting the payments. The city attorney also contacted the Ottos, inviting them to speak at a City Council meeting held April 11, 2019 before the council entered into closed session.
Between April and the time of the court order, Erickson said, the Ottos made no attempt to repay the loan.
"We don't want to foreclose the house; that's the last thing we want to do," said Erickson. "We just want to get the loan repaid."
In the suit, the city asks that the Ottos repay the outstanding balance and interest on that amount, $200 in late fees and other sums that may be due the city under the note’s terms.
The city is asking a Le Sueur County judge to authorize foreclosure of the Ottos' New Prague home and have it sold at a sheriff's sale, a process the Ottos agreed to when accepting the EDA loan. Proceeds from the sale would go first to the property's mortgage holder. Any remaining funds would be used to make the city whole.
Michael and Carolyn Maertens are the current owners of the former Taste of Lonsdale property, which they previously owned in the early 2000s, according to Rice County records. After the building's former restaurant, Treats of Lonsdale, abruptly closed in 2016, the Maertens again took ownership. They sold the building to the Ottos under a contract of deed, essentially a rent to own agreement, and ownership reverted back to the Maertens following the Taste of Lonsdale's closing.
The Ottos can still retain their home, but to do so, will need to repay their loan to the city.
A trial is set for Sept. 14.