Santa Claus won’t be available for photographs with children this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be visiting Tri-City United High School at all.
As per tradition, the TCU Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) Department has organized a Breakfast with Santa event for families in early December. But instead of hosting a large group gathering on a Saturday morning in the high school, the department organized a drive-thru style breakfast on a Friday night — and attendees won't even need to leave their vehicles.
Breakfast with Santa … At Night is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. in the TCU High School parking lot Friday, Dec. 4. Children and students ages 1 to 18 are free this year, and others pay $2 per meal. The ECFE Department asks that families register each guest online at bit.ly/2UT7Dez by Wednesday, Dec. 2 .
“It will be contactless to the point where we open up the back of the vehicle and put the meals inside,” said Natalie Eckstein, TCU Early Childhood coordinator. “We’re trying to make it as COVID-friendly and contact safe as possible, and Santa will be there to wave to the kiddos.”
TCU’s Taher lunch program will assemble the meal packages, which will include a variety of three or four breakfast items covering the different food groups.
To make the event a bit more exciting for families passing through to pick up their breakfast sacks, the ECFE Department invites families to create their own light displays to show off at the nighttime breakfast. Families might create floats or vehicles that attendees can admire without leaving their own vehicles. All displays must be individually powered, dropped off between 4 and 4:45 p.m. the afternoon of the breakfast and picked up between 7 and 8 p.m. that night.
Eckstein said she forward the invitation to area organizations and businesses to hopefully generate an interest. Even those who simply want to drive through to pick up their snacks can decorate their vehicles if they choose.
“We’re trying to make this really safe but also fun for the kids,” Eckstein said. “This is our big event, and it usually brings in $1,000, so this will be a significant difference this year.”
Unfortunately, Santa isn’t able to make one of the other breakfasts that takes place in Lonsdale annually.
Lonsdale Fireman Adam Vycital said the Lonsdale Fire Department has canceled its annual pancake breakfast with Santa this year, due to COVID-19 and the government mandated restrictions.