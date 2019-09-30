Breakfast isn’t just about satisfying hungry stomachs, at least when Wee3beasties hosts its annual Pancakes for Paws event at the Lonsdale American Legion.
The fifth annual pancake breakfast is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Lonsdale American Legion. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for children 4 to 10 and free for children 3 and under.
Proceeds of the event go directly to Wee3beasties: Saving the Strays to cover medical treatments and care for the cats and kittens at the shelter. This New Prague nonprofit is entirely run by volunteers, including founder Jean Craig and three co-chairs, Bev Fiedler, DeDee Little and Jeanne Mahoney O'Neill.
These volunteers flip the pancakes and cook the sausage, which followers and businesses donate. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other community volunteers sign up to serve the meals. Mahoney O'Neill said more volunteers are always welcome, and those interested may call her at 952-270-6056.
“It’s just a great time,” said Mahoney O'Neill. “It’s just a bunch of people coming together [who] support something that’s good for the community and good for the cats.”
Wee3beasties also hosts a dinner in April, but it’s the pancake breakfast that includes an annual raffle. This year, raffle prizes include a quarter of beef, a wheelbarrow full of booze, and a complete set of cookware and pans. The event also includes door prizes during the morning and an auction throughout the breakfast.
According to Mahoney O'Neill, the Pancakes for Paws breakfast attracted a crowd of 400 attendees last year. That’s a large turnout not only for a Wee3beasties fundraiser but for any fundraiser held at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Mahoney O'Neill credits the popularity of the event to area churches that spread the word and Craig’s large following. Craig works as a medical doctor in New Prague and, according to Mahoney O'Neill, devotes just as much time to Wee3beasties.
“She is an amazing person,” said Mahoney O'Neill of Craig. “I just can’t say enough good about her. She is so wonderful with the cats and the kittens, and they just all adore her.”
While the number of cats and kittens at the Wee3beasties shelter fluctuates, Mahoney O'Neill said the kitten population has exploded in recent weeks. Twenty-two kittens were born recently, and the shelter also took in a mother cat plus two more kittens.
Wee3beasties lists the cats on Craig’s List if they’re available for adoption and also posts pictures on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. Mahoney O'Neill said cat buyers need to be screened before completing the adoption process, and if they change their minds after taking a cat home, they need to contact Craig to take the cat back to the shelter.
During the breakfast, Craig will bring a few cats and kittens from the shelter for attendees to see. While guests can’t take the felines home or adopt them at the Legion, they can collect information and go through the screening process.
One of the cats who will attend the breakfast, Gilligan, was found in a window well last January. Barely alive and just a kitten, he lost part of his tail his two back paws, and some of his toes on his front feet. But despite all these hardships, Mahoney O'Neill said he’s the most easygoing and “everybody’s favorite.”
“We all get attached to these cats because we follow them on Jean’s [Facebook] page,” said Mahoney O'Neill. “People post updates, and it’s just nice to see how well [the cats are] doing. Everybody is just unbelievably happy with them. Most of them love to be held. They know how bad it was and they’re so grateful for the turnaround in their lives. They can’t believe their good luck.”