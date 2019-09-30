Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.