Tim Rud earned another term as Lonsdale mayor Tuesday, with nearly 57% of the vote.
Rud, whose name was the only one on the ballot, survived the contest which saw a local chiropractor Bill Lieske mount a write-in campaign. All write-in candidates earned slightly more than 43% of the vote.
Tuesday's turnout was extremely high, with 697 total votes cast in the non-partisan race for mayor. In 2019, Rud got 129 votes out of 136 cast.
"Thank you to everyone that believed in me and my vision to positively change and grow Lonsdale in a way that we felt represented the needs of its citizens," Lieske wrote on his Facebook page. "The voters have spoken - and it's clear that they aren't quite ready for that change. Yet."
Lieske looked to oust the nine-term mayor, promising to revitalize the city's downtown, repeal unnecessary city ordinances and have less government interference and remediate water issues.
In the council race, Scott Pelava kept his seat, while newcomer David Webb will take the seat of Steve Cherney, who did not run for re-election. Pelava was the highest vote-getter with 41% of the vote. Webb took 28% (324 votes). Lance Benninghoff ran 6 votes behind Webb with 318 or 27% of the vote. Write-ins accounted for about 3.5% of the votes cast.
Rud, Pelava and Webb will be sworn in in January; Rud for a two-year term, Pelava and Webb for four-year terms.