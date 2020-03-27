In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Lonsdale has something to look forward to for the future: a new police station.
The Lonsdale City Council, during a virtual meeting Thursday evening, approved a purchase agreement between the city and OP3 Lonsdale, LLC, owner of the two parcels located near the intersection of Fifteenth Ave. SE and Commerce Dr. SE. The land is approximately 10 acres, and the City Council may assign land not used for the police station to other purposes in the future. The larger of the two parcels is just under 8 acres, the second parcel is 2 acres.
City Administrator Joel Erickson negotiated $250,000 for the two parcels, and the total fiscal impact to the city, taking taxes and other associated costs into consideration, will be approximately $290,000. The city budgeted $350,000 for the expansion of City Hall a couple years ago, but since that project was discontinued, the city will use those funds to purchase land for a police station.
The current police facility is too small, making it impossible for officers to comply with Minnesota Department of Corrections requirements and provide room for storage. A new police station has been discussed as a need for the past couple years.
Erickson said a timeline for the project has not yet been established, in particular because the COVID-19 pandemic influences how long processes take. While the design process for the police station may begin in early summer, he's not sure if construction can start this year. The next step will be to create a request for proposals (RFP) for architectural services, he said, and the city has 30 days to do its due diligence on the land.
Fire Department update
During Thursday's meeting, Fire Chief Dave Pfluke asked the City Council to consider allowing the Lonsdale Fire Department to provide full fire coverage to Erin Township.
Pfluke said he was approached by an Erin Township board member about Lonsdale providing fire response to areas of Erin Township that Lonsdale does not currently serve. Right now, Pfluke said Lonsdale provides rescue services to 100% of Erin Township and fire services to about 60% of the township. Pfluke said the Erin Township board voted unanimously to have Lonsdale provide service to the additional area, approximately 11 square miles, which includes about 70 residents.
Pfluke said the department is used to the area and recommended providing full fire response to Erin Township. No additional equipment will be needed for the change, he said.
Mayor Tim Rud asked Pfluke if he discussed the change with the Montgomery Fire Department, which currently provides fire service to the area of Erin Township that Lonsdale does not serve.
Pfluke said until a final decision is made, he’s staying out of that discussion.
Council member Steve Cherney also asked if the Lonsdale Fire Department is on board with the change.
“The [firefighters] I’ve talked to have had a positive attitude about [serving all of Erin Township],” said Pfluke. “I really haven’t been spreading word too far. The ones I’ve talked to don’t have a problem with it.”
Pfluke also explained that the Lonsdale Fire Department doesn’t collect revenue by providing full rescue service alone to Erin Township, but by providing full fire services, the department can collect revenue.
City Erickson said he anticipates minimal budget change resulting from the added service. Funding is based on each jurisdiction’s net tax capacity, so once the decision takes effect, the city would need to re-evaluate billing for each jurisdiction in 2020, he said.
Pfluke said he’s looking to move forward with the agreement once all the paperwork and formalities are in order, but the novel coronavirus outbreak may push the process back. He anticipates the agreement taking effect this summer.
Council member Cindy Furrer said she’s on board with the change “as long as there’s not any issues with Montgomery giving up that portion.”
Added Council member Kevin Kodada: “As long as we’re already doing rescue [for that area], I don’t see a problem.”
Tthe agreement will be up for approval by the City Council at a future meeting.