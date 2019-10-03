Erica Jackson, Keilee Westlie, Grace Factor, Geena Ehlers, Ariana Krautkramer, Mateo Alonzo, Eric Rabenberg, Zack Wendorff, Ryan Smith and Brandon Balma make up the 2019 Tri-City United Homecoming court. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United Schools)

Monday, Oct. 7

Dress Up Day: Dream On - Pajama Day, Coronation (12:33-1:03) in the high school gym

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Early Out, Dress Up Day: Surfin’ USA - Beach Day, Class Competitions fourth hour in the gym - Mission Impossible

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Dress Up Day: Thunderstruck - Jersey Day/Powderpuff Shirts, Titan time: Boys Volleyball, Powderpuff Football 7 p.m. Ray Plut Field

Thursday, Oct. 10

High School Conferences, Dress Up Day: Back In Black - Color day, Seniors: Black, Juniors: Red, Sophomores: Green, Freshmen: Yellow, Staff: Purple.

Friday, Oct. 11

Dress Up Day: We Will Rock You - Titan Pride Day, Parade - All three towns, All-School Lunch, Pep Fest - 2:20, Football game vs. Belle Plaine 7 p.m., Dance 9-11:30 @ High School Commons - $7 entrance fee/$3 with button.