Memorial Day will look a bit different in Lonsdale this year, as veterans have prepared to cut short the cemetery services and cancel the American Legion program altogether in response to COVID-19.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the Lonsdale American Legion Honor Guard will hold a memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Veseli, 9:30 a.m. at Trondhjem Cemetery and at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.
Because of COVID-19, and per Gov. Tim Walz's orders for Minnesota, there will not be a ceremony at the Lonsdale Area Veterans Memorial. Anyone attending the cemetery tributes is instructed to stay in their vehicles.
Commander Daryl Rieck had already prepared the 2020 program, which he has shared here:
Lonsdale Area Veterans' Memorial
"Welcome to the Lonsdale Area Veterans’ Memorial. Dedicated in 2015, it continues to expand with new pavers added each year. It is a tribute to all veterans who have served. This is the fourth Memorial Day program since the memorial was built.
"May we all remember those who were with us a year ago, and have been called to their eternal home. Several tributes were done by Lonsdale American Legion Post 586 Honor Guard:
- Ernest "Ernie" Skluzacek
- Milton W, Jasan
- Clarence J. Malecha
- Cletus King
- Leonard Malecha
- John "Nick" Schultz
- Jerald O. Anderson
"I would like to thank Steve Vosejpka for providing the history portion and Harold Vosejpka for providing the names of Veterans buried at area cemeteries until his passing.
"If you have visited the local Lonsdale, Veseli or Webster area cemeteries and noticed the flags placed at veterans’ graves, please thank Arnold Shimota, Duane Sirek, Fritz Kalina and Bernie Franek."
History of Memorial Day
"We must remember that freedom isn’t free. In fact, it’s only possible because our fallen heroes have paid its high price. A price paid, which enables us to have ceremonies and observances like this in towns across this great country. The first Memorial Day was not called Memorial Day. It is believed to have been celebrated with a parade of freed slaves and Union soldiers marching through Charleston, South Carolina in 1865.
"Waterloo, New York is considered the official birthplace of Memorial Day because after it was observed there on May 5, 1866, General John Murray and General John A. Logan called on all communities to honor the war dead every year. Logan had been impressed with how the South had honored the fallen Confederate soldiers for years. In 1868, Logan, the head of the prominent veterans group, the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a proclamation that “Decoration Day” be observed nationwide. The date chosen was May 30 specifically because it was not on the anniversary of any battle.
"The alternative name, “Memorial Day” wasn’t commonly used until World War II. Federal law recognized the holiday as “Memorial Day” in 1967. As the unofficial beginning of summer, let us never lose focus of what Memorial Day means. It is not about beaches, picnics or auto races. It is a day to remember. It is a day for us to remember the promise President Lincoln made to “care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and his orphan.”
"Remembering our fallen once a year is not enough. The widows, widowers, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and children remember every day. The empty seat at the dinner table, the smaller gathering on Thanksgiving, and the voice of a loved one heard only as a distant memory in one’s mind are constant reminders that they are gone."
Honoring those killed in action from the Lonsdale area
"John M. Trenda died in France on Aug. 6, 1918. He is buried in Oise-Aisie American Cemetery at Fere-en Tardenois, France.
"From the Rice County Journal (4 Sept., 1918)
"A telegram was received on Friday from the War Department announcing that John M. Trenda, of the town of Wheatland, had been killed in action at the battlefront in France. Mr. Trenda left here for Camp Greene, South Carolina, last February. His parents live in the town of Wheatland. He was about 22 years old. Mr. Trenda is the first boy from Rice County to be killed, that were sent through the local board."
"And also from the Rice County Journal (4 Sept., 1918)
"Mr. Trenda, who lived in the town of Wheatland, enlisted with the infantry last January and after having spent a number of months at Camp Greene, Charlotte, N.C., left for France in the early part of summer on one of the unfortunate transports that were sunk by submarines. He was fortunate, however, in being one of those rescued, and arrived in France to take his place with those in the fighting line. He is the first boy from Rice County Local Board to make the supreme sacrifice."
"Frank Novak died in France on July 31, 1918. He is buried in Oise-Aisie American Cemetery at Fere-en Tardenois, France.
"From the Rice County Journal (23 Oct., 1918)
"Mr. Lawrence Novak, who lives in the town of Wheatland, on Saturday, received a telegram from the War Department at Washington stating that his son, Frank Novak, had been killed in action. He enlisted with the Company B in this city, and was at Camp Cody for some time, after which he was sent across the sea."
"If you were standing on the site of the Lonsdale Veterans’ Memorial in 1901, you would have been standing in a field owned by Thomas Wilby. There was no Lonsdale. In July of 1901 the Chicago Milwaukee & St. Paul Railway Company purchased a 100 foot strip of land through this property, and by July of 1902 the town of Lonsdale was established."
World War I
"When WW I began in Europe in 1914 the population of Lonsdale was about 300. The U.S. remained neutral in this war until 1917 when German submarines (knows as U. boats) began sinking U. S. merchant ships heading to Europe.
"Lonsdale’s economy was dependent on the surrounding farms.
"On the spot where the veterans’ memorial now stands, the State Bank of Lonsdale was built in 1908.
"The Spanish Flu was becoming a pandemic. It was especially deadly to men between the ages of 17 to 25. There was a war and a deadly disease killing young men."
World War II
"At the start of World War II in 1939 the population of Lonsdale had reached 545. Like World War I, the U.S. took a neutral stance until the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
"The economy was emerging from the Great Depression, still dependent on the surrounding farms. You could buy everything one would need here in Lonsdale. There were car dealers, farm implements, hardware, groceries, clothing, doctors, you name it and it could be bought here in Lonsdale. This would change during the war due to rationing. Somethings became unavailable, even food items were rationed."
Korean War
"When the Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950 (June 25 1950 – July 27 1953) the 1950 census population of Lonsdale was 510. Business was good. Farmers were getting record prices for their commodities."
Vietnam War
"The Vietnam War was long drawn out war, beginning in 1954 and ending in 1975. Lonsdale’s population in 1960 was 541. You could still buy most anything here. During the 1950’s the U.S. military advisers were present in Vietnam. As things escalated more advisors were sent. In 1965 U.S. combat troops were sent. This decision divided the country between the antiwar and those who felt we had to stop communism at all costs. This new foreign policy would get the U.S. involved in Vietnam."