It’s the middle of the night, you’re home alone and you hear a loud crash down the hall followed by footsteps and whispers. You lock yourself in your bedroom and reach for your phone.
On the other end of the line you hear, “911, what’s the location of your emergency?”
The dispatchers at the Rice Steele 911 Center are there — during a break in, a car accident, a mental health crisis and any time where you need help, stat. The job they do is vital to the communities they serve, and their operation is among one of the top priorities for community leaders.
In the face of the pandemic, however, 911 Center Administrator Jill Bondhus recognized a need almost immediately as employees in every industry and service began working remotely. In April, Bondhus approached the 911 Center Joint Powers Board with a $660,000 idea.
“This would allow us to have mobility,” Bondhus said as she explained why the the dispatch center need to be mobile. While grant options were explored for the project, none were available. That’s when Bondhus took the prioritized list of what is needed to be able to mobilize and relocate 911 Center services before the board with a request for federal CARES Act funding.
The project was discussed for several months at Joint Powers Board meetings, with plenty of questions about how the project would qualify under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Bondhus presented the board with the list of equipment and software needed to make the mobility possible, adding the ability to split staff into two groups to reduce COVID-19 exposure as a priority. Galen Malecha, Rice County commissioner and chair of the 911 Center Joint Powers Board, said he is confident that the project not only meets the guidelines for CARES Act dollars, but it needs to be considered a priority for the communities involved.
“It is our responsibility to make sure we have a functioning dispatch center to serve the needs of the citizens in an emergency situation,” Malecha said. “This is a way for us to come up with the funding to do such a project, and it’s not small amount, however how can you put a price on a human life in an emergency situation?”
Malecha said the pandemic exposed the limited capabilities within the 911 Center — located in the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna that also houses the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Owatonna Police Department — to be able to move to another room or another facility altogether in the face of a natural disaster or emergency. Steele County Commissioner James Brady, who also sits on the 911 Joint Powers Board, added another potential situation that could cripple the current 911 operations.
“This also ties in to the disturbance they had down at the Law Enforcement Center with the protests earlier this year,” Brady said regarding a 10-hour protest in Owatonna the weekend after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. “We have to have a way to work remotely in case there is a future fight or something happened due to civil unrest. [Dispatchers] need to be able to keep doing their job even if they are forced to move.”
According to Brady, the Law Enforcement Center received reports that protests could get out of hand in Owatonna, though nothing of the sort ever came to fruition. Regardless, Brady said the two counties cannot afford not to have a contingency plan should the building become unavailable for 911 services.
With the Faribault Police Department earmarked as a backup location for the 911 Center, Malecha said the time to invest in mobile dispatch units is now.
“The equipment has to be mobile, and we’ve discovered we don’t have all that mobile equipment to set up a second operation in case we are unable to use that Owatonna location,” Malecha said. “It has been proven that the need is there, now it is just a matter of how we make this work and how we can make it work financially for both counties.”
When the 911 Center was first established, Malecha said the Joint Powers Board put a formula in place that dictates costs to operate the center for each county based on population. Today, bills are shared 60/40 with the larger portion falling on Rice County. Malecha said the same formula will be used to determine how much CARES Act funding will come from each county.
The total project cost, as presented to the Rice County Board of Commissioners Aug. 11, totals $602,223, plus a contingency fund of $60,223. The largest cost of the project will go toward establishing four new mobile radio stations and six additional phone stations, totaling upward of $347,935. Other expenses include software, electrical work, fiber upgrades at the Faribault Police Department and labor.
As a shared venture between the counties, Steele County Commissioner Jim Abbe said maintaining the tools for the 911 dispatchers to perform their services is a high priority for both local governments.
“It is an integral part of our counties and in many cases is about life safety,” said Abbe, who is also a member of the 911 Center Joint Powers Board. “There isn’t a weakness there, our dispatchers do a fantastic job and our administrator works hard — we’re in a good spot. But [the pandemic] has opened a lot of eyes not just for 911 centers, but for a lot of areas of everyday life. This will help us be better prepared if something like this ever were to happen again.”
Brady echoed Abbe’s remarks, adding that 911 is engrained in the way society functions today.
“People have become accustomed to dialing 911 in an emergency, I don’t know how you could get by if those services were to fail,” he said. “It’s a costly project, but it’s a valuable part of our society.”
The Joint Powers Board and the Rice County Board of Commissioners have approved this project. The final remaining step will be for the project to be presented and approved by the Steele County Board of Commissioners in an upcoming meeting. That date is yet to be determined.