Following almost eight months of planning, the Lonsdale City Council has approved the final 2021 city budget and property tax levy during its virtual meeting Thursday.
The tax levy is set at $2.2 million, an increase of approximately $149,000 or 7.1% since last year. The tax rate will increase from 54.1 to 55.9, or by 3.4%, based on Rice County’s updated property valuations. For properties the city tracks, taxpayers could see a decrease as low as $31.26 to an increase as high as $107.02, based on home valuation. Most businesses will see a decrease in city taxes.
City Administrator Joel Erickson explained that the property tax levy has increased by just over 3% annually since 2016, with the exception of 2018, because values have been increasing in new home construction and businesses during that same time period. The tax rate, however, has either decreased or stayed the same.
Compared to other towns in Rice County, Erickson showed the council that Lonsdale’s tax rate is higher than Nerstrand, Dundas and Faribault but lower than Northfield and Dennison, which both pass the 60.0 mark, and Morristown, which is well beyond 70.0.
In Lonsdale, Erickson said 38% of taxpayer dollars go to the city, 34% to Tri-City United Public Schools and 28% to Rice County.
Erickson presented an overview of the budget according to departments during the meeting. The city’s total budgeted revenues for 2021 come out to $11.8 million with the general fund making up 25%, enterprise funds (water, sewer and liquor) 30% and Economic Development Authority/debt service 45%. The budgeted expenditures for 2021 total $11.7 million.
The 2021 street project are two of the biggest projects the budget will fund. For the police facility specifically, about $24,300 was added to debt service payments for 2021. With the property tax levy funding 100% of the project, debt service payments will increase between $135,000 and $150,000 per year, on average, from 2022 to 2042.
Other departments accounted for in the general fund include Planning and Zoning, the Police Department, the EDA, the library, Parks and Recreation, the Fire Department and general government.
One of the major items of Planning and Zoning is the Highway 19 (Highway 2 and Eighth Avenue NE) project in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, of which the city budgeted $5,000.
The Police Department budgeted $25,000, half of the amount needed to purchase a new squad car in 2022.
The EDA will focus on both marketing and further implementing its Business Retention and Expansion program in 2021.
The Parks and Recreation Department will devote funds to finishing the restoration of Trcka Park’s parking lot and sidewalks rather than budgeting for major trail projects.
The city will use $20,000 of the library’s fund balance to reduce the property tax levy needed to fund operations in 2021. With the library being closed off and on in 2020, due to COVID-19, the city expects a surplus of $20,000 to carry over to 2021. The library will also increase dues and subscription fees to lease eight new computers on a three-year lease.
Under the enterprise funds, the city’s water rate fees will increase in 2021. Based on an average use of 7,000 gallons per month, the average increase will be $5.65 per month or $68 per year. Comparing Lonsdale’s 2021 water/sewer rates to the 2020 rates in surrounding areas, Erickson said Lonsdale residents would still pay $24.27 less than Elko New Market annually, $60.43 less than Montgomery and $45.17 less than New Prague. Lonsdale’s water rate will then be $51.69 more than Lakeville and $33.84 more than Prior Lake. The city council plans to hold a public hearing on this matter in January, 2021, allowing for public comment.
Lonsdale Liquor is projecting a profit in 2021, even while accounting for its $50,000 transfer to the park fund to help pay off Trcka Park expenses.
Councilor Steve Cherney, while expressing appreciation for the council’s efforts to keep the tax rate tolerable for Lonsdale residents, said he’d like to take a different approach when setting the 2022 budget.
“I feel like this is too tight of budget,” Cherney said. “I’ve felt that way for the last three years, and I’d just like to be a little bit more aggressive.”
Councilor Kevin Kodada pointed out that a number of private citizens will be paying assessments for road construction projects happening in their neighborhoods, which added to the council’s reasoning for keeping an eye on the tax rate.
“I think it’s a very thorough job with all of it,” Kodada said of the budget. “It ties out very nice.”