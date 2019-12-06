The 27th Montgomery Torchlight Parade, held Thursday, officially signified that the holiday season is underway. Crowds gathered along Main Street, bundled up in warm winter gear to join the celebration of the holiday season.
New to the event this year were special guests from Kendallville Farms. One reindeer joined Santa for photo opportunities on the corner of Vine and First streets, with another available for kids to pet.
The parade was led by the Le Sueur County Sheriffs Department and the Montgomery Police Department, followed by the American Legion Post 79 Honor Guard. Next in line were the two junior grand marshals of 2019, Cameron DeJoy and Vanessa Alaya Sanchez of Tri-City United Montgomery. The junior grand marshals are randomly selected among second-graders in the Montgomery area, and have been since 2011 when the Torchlight Parade Committee formed.
Joining the grand marshals, was button designer Corinne Skluzacek, of Lonsdale. The commemorative button is unique to each year as a drawing contest for area fourth-graders.
Parade-goers had the chance to see around 50 floats, decorated by local businesses like Seneca Foods which decorated a pea-picker with lights, followed by a float with a can of corn and a can of peas. Odenthal's Meats was creative with its theme, which took its cue from the popular song, "I want a hippopotamus for Christmas." The float accompanied by a large hippo on wheels.
Various organizations also joined in on the fun, such as the Montgomery Knights of Columbus and Tri-City United FFA. Royalty from the area, including Kolacky Days, Lonsdale Ambassadors, Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota and Jordan dressed in holiday themes such as reindeer and Christmas lights, while sitting on decked out floats. Some entertainment featured in the parade was Schell's Hobo Quartet, the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps from St. Peter, Lakelander Chorus, the Tri-City United High School Drumline, the Amazing Hoopsters and the Black Diamonds Dance Team.
During and after the parade, food and beverages were available at many businesses..
Fireworks, put together by RES Specialty Pyrotechnics, ended the evening on a high note. The fireworks were synced to holiday music, which is unique in comparison to other shows it puts on.
Always held the Thursday after Thanksgiving, the Montgomery Torchlight Parade, made possible with support and sponsorship from the local and extended community, is one that residents Doreen Kuchinka and Darlene Dietz say is one of the "best parades around."