The Tri-City United School Board has named a veteran educator as the next principal of TCU Montgomery.
The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' Lisa Manders.
Manders, who began her career in education teaching elementary school and now serves as dean of students for two Prior Lake-Savage elementary schools, will succeed Deb Dwyer, who announced her retirement early this year.
During her nearly 16-year career — all with Prior Lake Savage — Manders also served as a peer coach and Q Comp coordinator, according to her Linkedin account Q Comp, used by Tri-City United, allows teachers in qualifying districts to design and collectively bargain a plan that meets requirements set out in state statute.
She taught elementary school for 11 years, including four years in a multi-age classroom.
Manders is set to begin as principal in July.