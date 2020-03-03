Tri-City United High School students considering a career in health care are in luck.
Thanks to a grant approved by the Future Ready Career and Technical Education review board, TCU will receive $75,800 to start an on-campus health science program for the 2020-21 school year.
For the past few years, Tri-City United High School has partnered with South Central Services Cooperative and South Central College in the High-STEP Health Science Academy, which has provided hands-on experiences for students at health facilities in St. Peter and Waseca.
“The students who have taken these courses have had extremely high-quality experiences, and many are spring-boarding to future careers,” said Superintendent Teri Preisler.
Having positive experiences within the program, upperclassmen have generated a buzz that continues to capture underclassmen’s attention.
“We’ve seen our numbers grow significantly to a point where we decided we needed to try to offer more at TCU and pull some of those experiences back to the local community,” said Jeff Eppen, assistant principal.
While students will continue having experiences at healthcare facilities as part of their coursework, the CTE funds will offset the cost of implementation, equipment for labs and staff time at TCU High School. Preisler said part of the program would include a first responder course, which TCU has never offered before.
“Even here at TCU, we would have some simulation experiences that coincide directly with the courses,” said Preisler.
Eppen said he and his team put together a list of items for the courses, such as simulation kits that allow students to put what they’ve learned into practice. Other items might give students the experience of shocking a heart in arrhythmia, placing an IV and splinting.
As through the High-STEP program, students will earn not only high school credit but post secondary credit to advance to the next level.
“Some [students] may want to pursue nursing, doctoring; some we see going right into the work field as they advance to a more advanced degree,” said Eppen. “We feel it’s beneficial to not only students but health care providers in Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center.”
Emily Borchardt, a senior at TCU High School, did an on-site training at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca through the High-STEP program last school year. That offered her not only hands-on experiences like giving injections on a fake piece of skin, but also instructions from nurses.
“It really helped me know what path to take in the healthcare field,” said Borchardt, who plans to attend St. Catherine’s University to become a pediatric registered nurse. “The nurses always talk about what they do, so I thought that was really helpful.”
TCU junior Richelle Brokl is in her first year of the High-STEP program and just started hands-on experiences recently. So far, she’s learned about the work of a first responder during an ambulance day.
“I didn’t know if healthcare was something I wanted to do, but now, being in this class, I really would like to go into healthcare because it opens up so many fields I didn’t know about,” said Brokl.
Although she’s not yet sure where she wants to go to college, Brokl said she’d like to enter the physical therapy field.
“The program has been really neat and eye-opening,” she said.