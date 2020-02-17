Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.