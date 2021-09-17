Livestock encampment – Minnesota 4-Hers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,898 animals at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment held Aug. 25-29. Education is integral in the “learn by doing” philosophy of 4-H.
As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal also participates in knowledge tests and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting. Along with interviews, all 4-H youth livestock exhibitors complete the Livestock Quality Assurance Training. Through this certification, youth are educated on bio-security, educating the public on the role of livestock, and caring for their animal’s welfare. Other learning opportunities include exhibits featuring the “Science of Animals”, and demonstrations pertaining to the exhibits animal.
Interviews
Interview Champions received a chair and finalists received a certificate.
Champions – Samual Johnson – Meat Goat
Finalist – Clare Landrum & Taylor Landrum – Beef, Mason Mechura – Dairy Goat, Rebecca Meger, Jessica Gehrke, Jonathan Gehrke and Maressa Hanson– Rabbit, Grant Kreft – Sheep, Keith Harner — Swine.
MLB Purple Ribbon Auction– Evelyn Winget — Poultry/Chickens and Nick Flom — Sheep.
Livestock demonstrations – Marisa Winget & Samual Johnson (team) — Blue, Abby Hohrman – Blue. They will also receive an additional $30 award.
Judging contests
General livestock
Senior Teams: Members: Rice #1 — Hannah Wetzel, Daelyn Judd, Taylor Landrum and Sadie Sullivan (Dodge County). Rice #2 – Karly Flom, JoHannah Gehrke and Emma Aarsvold (Dodge County). Coached by Matt Purfeerst.
Intermediate team: Members: Clare Landrum, Kaedyn Judd – 5th Overall Individual and Keith Harner. Coached by Riley Donkers.
Dairy
Senior Le Sueur/Rice team: Rice County member Jacy Saemrow. Coached by Emily Pieper.
Intermediate Le Sueur/Rice: Rice County member Jobb Saemrow. Coached by Maria Prange.
General encampment — 4-H’ers from 87 counties brought over 2,600 exhibits, delivered over 175 demonstrations and participated in any of several experiences and performances at the State Fair. General encampment for Rice County was Sept. 4-6.
Throughout the year 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning is exhibited at county fairs across the state and then the best from each county fair is brought to the Minnesota State Fair. Exhibiting project work at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to both showcase their achievements as well as continue the learning through the interactive and group-based conference judging.
Livestock and General Encampment results
Big Giants — Almen, Ashley-Chickens Bantam Breeding Pen-Red; Flom, Alex-Virtual Breeding Rabbit Showcase-Blue; Harner, Keith-Swine Market Gilt-Blue, Vegetable Garden-Blue; Hohrman, Mackenzie-Child Development-Blue; Hohrman, Olivia-Chickens Bantam Breeding Pen-Red; Johnson, Gunnar-Dairy Market Goat Wethers-Blue, Showmanship-Green, Fishing Sports-Blue; Mechura, Mason-Dairy Goat Recorded Grade Milking Doe 5 Yrs & Older-Blue, Showmanship-Blue.
Big Woods — Albers, Monica-Sheep Market Lamb Black Face-Blue; Aldorfer, Ross-Shop-Blue; Aldorfer, Seth-Home Environment-Blue; Flom, Karly-Sheep Market Lamb Speckle Faced-Blue; Flom, Nicholas-Sheep Market Lamb Black Face-Purple; Wetzel, Hannah-Beef Breeding Heifer Shorthorn Registered Jr Yearling-Purple-1st-, Showmanship-Green.
Full-O-Pep — Furry, Anya-Food Revue-Blue; Hohrman, Abigail-Rabbit Breeding Holland Lop Sr Buck-Blue; Hoover, Grace-Beef Steer Limousin Registered-2nd-Reserve Champion Limousin Steer, Showmanship –Green, Photography Manipulation-Blue; Hoover, Kylie-Rabbit Breeding Other Large Breed Purebreds Sr Buck-Blue, Fine Arts-Purple; Kreft, Grant-Sheep Breeding Ewe Registered Yearling Ewe-Blue, Wildlife-Blue; Little, Kailee-Foods-Blue; Walters, Cole-Shop-Blue.
Happy Hounds — Berndt, Claire-Photography Elements-Blue; LaCroix, Beau-Dairy Goat Alpine Sr Doe Kid-Blue; LaCroix, Ellery-Dairy Goat Nigerian Dwarf Dry Yearling Doe-Blue; Liebl, Clare-Self Determined-Blue; Liebl, Joseph-Foods-Blue; Prior, Malori-Crafts-Blue; Tanghe, Jake-Poultry Chickens Bantam Breeding Pen-Blue.
Little Town Leaders — Club Banner-Blue; Johnson, Franklin- Goat Meat Sr Meat Breeding Doe Kid-Blue, Showmanship-5th; Johnson, Samual-Goat Meat Sr Yearling Meat Breeding Doe-Red, Showmanship-5th, Fine Arts-Purple; Wiebe, Kate-Goat Meat Jr Yearling Meat Breeding Doe-Blue, Showmanship-Green, Fine Arts-Blue.
Warsaw Willing Workers — Club Banner-Purple; Becker, Brooklyn-Fine Arts-Blue; Becker, Brylie-Food Revue-Blue; DeGrood, Karlie-Dairy Milking Shorthorn Winter/Fall Calf-Purple-Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer, Showmanship-10th, Shop-Blue; Dienst, Sydney-Dairy Holstein Registered Summer Yearling-Red; Gehrke, Jessica-Rabbit Breeding Polish Sr Buck-Purple-Reserve Champion Polish, Shop-Purple; Gehrke, JoHannah-Rabbit Breeding Netherland Dwarf Sr Buck-Red, Showmanship-3rd, Shop-Blue; Gehrke, Jonathan-Rabbit Breeding Other Small Breed Purebreds Sr Buck-Red, Lawn & Landscape-Blue; Hanson, Kendra-Beef Prospect Calf Heifer-Purple-1st, Showmanship-Green; Hanson, Maressa-Rabbit Breeding Polish Jr Buck-Blue; Johnson, Brooke-Dairy Holstein Registered Fall Calf-Blue; Johnson, Montana-Foods-Blue; Judd, Daelyn-Beef Market Steer Crossbreds-3rd, Showmanship-Green; Judd, Kaedyn-Beef Prospect Calf Steer-4th, Showmanship-Green; Landrum, Clare-Beef Breeding Heifer Commercial Spring Calf-Purple-2nd, Showmanship-Green; Landrum, Taylor-Beef Breeding Heifer Commercial Jr Yearling-2nd, Showmanship-Green; Saemrow, Jack-Dairy Holstein Grade Winter Calf-Red; Saemrow, Jacy-Dairy Holstein Grade Winter Calf-Red; Saemrow, Jobb-Dairy Holstein Grade Fall Calf-Red.
Webster Willing Workers — Club Community Pride-Blue; Harms, Everett-Performing Arts-Blue; Harms, Margaret-Performing Arts –Blue; Hongerholt, Clara-Crafts-Blue; Hongerholt, Sophie-Quilting-Purple; Meger, Luke-Rabbit Market Single Fryer-Red; Meger, Rebecca-Rabbit Market Single Fryer-Blue; Sirek, Bradan-Beef Breeding Heifer Commercial Summer Yearling-Purple-1st-Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer; Sirek, Megan-Beef Breeding Heifer Black Angus Registered Jr Yearling-4th, Child Development-Purple.
Wheatland Wheaties — Horejsi, Ella-Rabbit Holland Lop Sr Buck-Blue, Self-Determined-Blue; Kraft, Hannah-Health-Blue; Kraft, Natalie-Aerospace-Red; Stepka, Taylor-Beef Market Steer All Other Slick-Shorn-Purple-2nd; Thompson, Charlotte-Performing Arts-Blue; Thompson, Nora-Poultry Chicken Breeding Pen-Blue; Winget, Evelyn-Poultry Chickens Market Pen-Purple-Reserve Champion Market Chickens, Foods-Blue; Winget, Marisa- Sheep Breeding Ewe Lamb Commercial White & Speckle Face-Blue, Veterinary Science-Blue.
In addition to growing in their knowledge and skills in specific project areas, 4-H youth have opportunities to develop 21st Century skills such as communicating, problem solving, collaboration and decision-making. 4-H not only produces purple ribbon projects, but more importantly is focused on producing purple ribbon kids! Congratulations to all the youth that participated at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.