Who doesn’t need a parade right now? Rice County Social Services has organized just such a community celebration set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. The rain date is May 5. The parade begins at Tri-City United Lonsdale and zigzags through the city before ending at Eighth Avenue SW and Railway Street. The parade will include vehicles and employees from Lonsdale Police and departments, the city of Lonsdale, and Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Social Services and others in the county who are providing services which aim to assist and support community members. Organizers are asking people to continue adhering to the social distancing restrictions during the parade, but to come out to outside and wave and yell and hopefully have a little fun as it passes by. The route weaves through as many neighborhoods as is feasible, so people can take part simply by standing in their yards.