TCU seniors Reece Weydert and Kylie Maxa were crowned TCU Snow Week royalty Tuesday in the TCU High School Performing Arts Center. Weydert said being crowned king was "kind of exciting," and Maxa said, "Thanks to everyone who voted for me, and hopefully this year can be better for everyone, especially the class of 2021!" (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
TCU High School senior Reece Weydert, second from left, was crowned Snow Week King Tuesday afternoon. He's pictured with other kind candidates from left: Alex Bass, Collin Barnett, Juan Figueroa and Jack Paggen. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Kylie Maxa, center, reacts to being crowned TCU Snow Week queen with candidates Emily Chmelik, left and Arya Menk, right, cheering for her. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
The TCU Snow Week court is pictured from left: Josie Plut, Jessica Dull, Arya Menk, Emily Chmelik, Queen Kylie Maxa, King Reece Weydert, Alex Bass, Juan Figueroa, Collin Barnett and Jack Paggen (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

