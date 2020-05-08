Four Tri-City United schools have been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students. TCU Lonsdale, Le Center and Montgomery elementary received the honor from PLTW Launch.
The district's two middle — TCU Le Center and Montgomery schools were honored through the PLTW Gateway program.
To be eligible for the middle school PLTW designation, schools had to
• Offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level;
• Have more than 50 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year;
• Have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units,
• have strategies and supports in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.
The district has three of only 404 elementary schools across the U.S. to receive PLTW Launch honor.
“PLTW provides our students with extended opportunities to engage in building teamwork skills as well as encouraging students to think innovativly and creatively!” said TCU Montgomery Principal Deborah Dwyer and TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer.
“Seeing students' passion and excitement unleashed through PLTW makes it all worth it," said Brian Grensteiner, TCU Le Center principal.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Tri-City United Schools had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“It is a great honor to recognize Tri-City United Schools for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”