The residential lot inventory in Lonsdale is expected to fall dramatically in the next couple years, but the city has a plan to mitigate that problem before it happens.
City Planner Ben Baker at the City Council's said roughly 200 lots remain open in Lonsdale, and that 40 to 60 housing permits are being issued per year. At the end of August, he reported 41 housing permits have been pulled so far for 2019. That figure is higher than last year at this time, City Administrator Joel Erickson said at an Aug. 26 meeting with leaders from across Rice County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Since it takes a couple years to plan and construct residential developments, the City Council is considering approving future residential lots.
Developer Garry Tupy received support from the Lonsdale City Council meeting when he described three ideas for new residential developments.
Tupy pointed out that a number of residents who moved into starter homes in Lonsdale want to move into the next level of housing as their families grow. If Lonsdale doesn’t provide more housing opportunities for this demographic, it would be left with little choice but to move to other communities. It’s one reason why Tupy would like to see more residential developments in Lonsdale.
One of Tupy’s plans, aimed specifically at the 55-plus community, was familiar to the council. In January, when developers attended a City Council meeting to share their ideas for a combined fire station/city hall and independent senior living facility in Lonsdale, Tupy described his Bastyr Pointe project idea. He plans for city approval this winter, followed by construction in 2020. While a site plan hasn’t been finalized, Tupy will likely build adjacent to the Villages of Lonsdale.
Mayor Tim Rud said of the three ideas, he’s most supportive of Bastyr Pointe. The council nixed the idea of combining the project with a new police station and city hall, but developing senior housing remains a top priority. And while the possibility of a joined community center was also once part of the discussion, Rud said city staff is more in favor of a modest social area where residents can socialize.
Tupy is also interested in building on the north side of Lonsdale a rural subdivision similar to Singing Hills on the city's south side. This development would include 1-acre lots for higher-end starter homes. These lots would be individually serviced by septic systems for sewage, as Tupy said giving residents ownership of “all four corners” allows for fewer conflicts.
The third development Tupy described would be a third addition to the Harmony Meadows subdivision, which was constructed almost 15 years ago. He plans to construct this third phase of homes south of the soccer fields and alongside Calvary Hill Cemetery.
The next step for Tupy is to meet with city staff and submit applications to the city and the Planning and Zoning Department. Planning and Zoning would then review the application and make a recommendation to the City Council. Depending on the economy, he’d like to build on at least one of the aforementioned parcels in the next year.