With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the region, Rice and Steele County Fair boards have canceled 2020’s edition of the fairs.
It’s the first time since 1947 that the fair will not constitute a main staple of Rice County’s summer event schedule. Steele County skipped its fair in 1943 due to World War II. Drawing in 50,000 to 60,000 visitors from throughout the region, the Rice County Fair traditionally provides a major boost for local small businesses and vendors. Steele County's fair, considered the largest county fair in the state, has an even higher annual attendance — around 300,000.
The decisions came less than a week after state officials decided they had no choice but to cancel the Minnesota State Fair. In the last couple of days, Nicollet and Waseca County fairs have also been cancelled. The Le Sueur County Fair Board won't finalize any decision until sometime in June. As of Thursday, Dakota County's fair was still scheduled for Aug. 10-16, Scott's is set for July 22-26.
Marla Calico serves as president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The Missouri-based organization represents more than 1,100 fairs and expositions across the globe, including those in Rice and Steele.
Calico said that overall, her organization estimates that fairgrounds around the U.S. bring in about $4.67 billion in annual revenue. Currently, she said that about 20% of the IAFE’s member organizations have had to cancel their annual fairs, and the number is rising by the day.
Rice County Fair Manager John Dvorak said that safety was the primary reason that Rice County’s fair board decided to cancel the fair. He said that it’s highly likely that onerous social distancing requirements will still be in effect by the time the fair was scheduled to roll around in July.
In the past, Dvorak had suggested that it was possible that a significantly toned down fair could proceed, with far fewer vendors and attractions. Dvorak suggested that such a fair might be able to accommodate both public health demands and economic stress caused by the pandemic. To explore just what operating the fair safely might look like, the Fair Board consulted guidelines from the IAFE and talked to local public health officials, as well as as Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted and Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Among other things, the IAFE’s guidelines included rigorous cleaning and restrictions on workers over the age of 60. Dvorak noted that most of the Fair Board is over the age of 60, so he would have had to find other staff.
Even with such restrictions, preventing an outbreak of the virus at the fairgrounds would be difficult. Dvorak said that the risk was one that Fair Board members were simply not willing to take.
“How would we live that down?” he said. “You don’t want that black eye.”
In addition to the potential public health risks, additional costs of running such a fair would come a significant loss of revenue. Given social distancing requirements, the fair would only be able to safely accommodate a fraction of its normal attendance.
Even without such restrictions, Dvorak said he anticipated a drastic decline in attendance due to both public health fears and economic concerns. That could jeopardize the ability of both vendors to cover their expenses and the Fair Board to pay for events and shows.
“Ultimately, you have to run the fair like it’s a business,” he said. “We decided it’s in the best interest of everybody that we call it off.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that he’s saddened by the fair’s decision, but not surprised. Johnson said that given the public health risks and economic challenges, the math didn’t add up.
“While painful, I think it was the right decision on their part,” he said. “We stand ready to help for next year.”