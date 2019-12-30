In the last 12 months, some projects came to fruition while others were pushed back, and new opportunities made more projects possible for the future of the community. Lonsdale celebrated achievements, mourned losses, and continued preserving a longtime business.
Here, we look at what made headlines in 2018.
1. City discontinues plans for new city hall/police station
Plans for a combined City Hall/Police Station came and went in 2019.
During a special Jan. 28 meeting, the Lonsdale City Council discussed the details of a proposed city hall/police station as well as maintenance needs for the proposed facility’s access road — Eighth Avenue NE.
City Administrator Joel Erickson drafted requests for proposals to send to at least three entities, asking them to suggest what the building would look like both inside and out if they were to build it. After receiving completed RFPs, the council then held another meeting to interview proposed contractors and negotiate an agreement.
But after interviewing three contractors, the council recognized a need to backtrack and decide on an official location for the structure before hiring a contractor.
The city strongly considered 2.2 acres adjacent to the Villages of Lonsdale, a portion of 6.8 acres owned by Garry Tupy of Loeffler Construction, owner of one of the three firms to interview for the City Hall/Police Station project. Tupy already made plans for a senior housing development called Bastyr Point on this land. He and the other two candidates agreed they would build no matter the location the city chose.
At a special City Council meeting in May, Mayor Rud and council members realized not everyone was on the same page. Feedback from community commenters and Council member Steve Cherney’s separate proposal to build at the Lonsdale Industrial Park instead, opened the door for more discussion.
Rud also said before construction begins for a City Hall/Police Station, road construction may delay the start date of the project. After speaking with the city engineer, he realized 2.8 miles of city streets and alleys were being considered for reconstruction following winter damage. His priority, he said, is to make all the projects fit without needing to raise taxes.
With too many unknowns, Rud urged the City Council at its May 20 budget meeting to table the plan until further notice and stop researching the project. The council approved the decision 4-0 with Cherney absent for that portion of the meeting.
“The concern is we’ve been spending money and not really having a plan,” said Rud. “Dollars have been wasted, so [Council member Kevin] Kodada made the motion to put everything on hold.”
Although there’s limited space at both current facilities, and outdated technology at the police station in particular whichsparked the original discussion for a combined new location, Rud reported Police Chief Jason Schmitz and City Administrator Joel Erickson agreed their staff can “live with what they have for another year.”
2. Renovation/addition projects come to fruition
The communities of Tri-City United approved a $22.1 million bond referendum in February 2018, which resulted in major changes at Tri-City United Schools in 2019.
At TCU Lonsdale Elementary, teachers switched classrooms during the summer to accommodate to the building’s new east wing. By the time students returned to school in the fall, it looked as if their school received a complete makeover.
The new wing contains classrooms for kindergarten through third-grade students, and all but the third-grade classrooms are brand new. This allows for clear separation of the school’s younger grades and upper grades while same-grade teachers collaborate more frequently.
Folding glass doors separate a section of the classrooms for each grade level, making it possible for kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teachers to combine their classroom sections for increased opportunities.
Moving kindergarten to another area of the building opened up more space for the Early Childhood section to the left of the TCU Lonsdale entrance. Now with four classrooms instead of two, the school offers a program called Kindergarten Wrap, a half-preschool, half-kindergarten experience.
As part of the renovation and expansion, TCU Lonsdale also has a new art room, a new SMART room and a new commons area.
At TCU Montgomery Elementary and Middle School, the biggest renovation took place on the east end.
What was once an abandoned area of the school — containing unused classrooms and the old wrestling room — has been repurposed for Early Childhood as well as Community Education spaces. That means preschool, ECFE and Kidzone now have their own separate space and Community Education staff work in the same office area. The space also includes a conference room, an active learning area, a sibling care space and an Early Childhood special education classroom.
TCU High School underwent some of the biggest changes in the district.
The new G Wing of TCU High School contains unique structures, classroom designs and materials that present new opportunities for students to work together while developing as individuals.
Classrooms aside, one of the largest pieces of the TCU High School building updates is its new performing arts center.
Where the TCU Montgomery auditorium lacked the necessary space for actors to get ready and the proper storage space for props, the new performing arts center includes a makeup room with space for 14, separate costume rooms for boys and girls, and a separate space for the scene shop crew.
“We want to thank the community for their support,” said TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer. “It’s really moved us into the next realm of education.”
3. TCU Lonsdale wins Blue Ribbon national honor
Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary Principal Mollie Meyer received word that TCU Lonsdale Elementary had been selected as one of 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools Sept. 28. Based on the school’s application and its status as one of the highest performing schools in the state, TCU Lonsdale was named among the Exemplary High Performing Schools in the nation.
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
Over 350 schools, both public and private, were recognized at a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School ceremony Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C.
TCU Lonsdale Elementary School was one of 10 Minnesota schools honored at the ceremony. The state originally nominated 16 schools.
Meyer, Superintendent Teri Preisler and second-grade teacher and instructional leader Abby Brockway accepted the national award on behalf of TCU Lonsdale. Meanwhile, the school’s students watched a live broadcast of the award ceremony in their classrooms.
“It was definitely a very proud moment to be a Titan,” said Brockway. “The reason we won was because of all [the students’] hard work along with the teachers, staff and all of their work.”
Meyer said “the big, shining moment” of being recognized was the award ceremony itself, but that was just a fraction of Washington, D.C., trip. She, Preisler and Brockway also participated in learning and professional engagement opportunities in the conference center.
Even though the trip was a great experience, Meyer said she couldn’t wait to return to TCU Lonsdale and work to make the school even better.
“This award isn’t the end,” she said. “It’s a beginning.”
4. Lonsdale continues to experience growth
In February, City Planner Ben Baker reported a total of 205 platted single-family residential lots remained available in Lonsdale. This number, according to Baker, doesn’t take into account scattered lots in the older parts of town. The 205 lots had been graded and approved for building.
Baker said the 205 lots could easily be filled in two years. He expected the private sector to develop more land for a two- to three-year inventory.
The 45 new homes in Lonsdale in 2018 were built in one of four developments: 33 in RayAnn Acres, seven in Harmony Meadows, four in Willow Creek and one in Legacy Meadows. As of February 2019, three vacant lots remained in RayAnn Acres, 15 in Harmony Meadows and 34 in Legacy Meadows. Willow Creek, a larger development, was 74% complete with 73 lots remaining.
Developments like Eagle Creek, Shadow Stone and Singing Hills are completely filled. Val Rose Garden was less than half complete with 17 lots still vacant. In the newer developments in Lonsdale, over 80% of buildable lots were occupied by a home or residential unit.
Areas of future land development, said Baker, likely include preliminary plats southwest of Idaho Street near Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School. Development of this land stopped several years ago during the Great Recession.
“We also have land that’s to the north and southeast that’s within city limits that would be easily able to develop,” said Baker. “Usually the market dictates development. Some cities have encouraged it in the past, depending if you’re a rural city that doesn’t get much development … Lonsdale doesn’t have to worry about those types of measures.”
For Lonsdale Realtor Lucy Kuchinka of Weichert Realtors-Heartland, the housing boom has meant more business. While some clients are Lonsdale residents moving to a new home, she’s found many of her clients relocate to Lonsdale from larger areas. A great number are young families, she said, but a few grew up in Lonsdale.
Apart from being in close proximity to other opportunities, Kuchinka noted her clients appreciate Lonsdale’s offerings like an active Chamber of Commerce, community activities and churches.
“Another thing is we have a good variety of businesses and services in our town,” said Kuchinka. “It’s all kind of right there in our little nucleus.”
5. TCU introduces first school soccer team
After last year’s attempt fell short, the Tri-City United school district finally got a soccer team for the 2019-20 school year.
The TCU School Board officially approved the expenses for a junior varsity team for both boys and girls during its May 13 meeting. The district is held off on varsity teams for the time being.
With the approval, many students who were otherwise not active in sports, had a chance to participate within the district.
“When we had 43 students signed up for the program, only five of them were in different sports,” TCU Activities Director Chad Johnson said. “For the most part, it’s a very different group of students.”
This was the second attempt that the district made at creating a soccer program at the high school.
The first attempt was over a year ago when the board approved a junior varsity team during its May 29, 2018 meeting but stipulated that there needed to be at least 20 students signed up for each boys and girls team.
As the approval was so close to the summer, it was extremely difficult for then-new activities director Johnson to get players to sign up for the teams. By the end of the summer, there simply weren’t enough students registered and the district could not have a team for fall 2018.
But this year Johnson had more time.
On Aug. 27, the Titan girls played the school’s first game of soccer against Cannon Falls. Though it ended in defeat for TCU, with the Titans being shut out 10-0, the team took it in stride.
The girls soccer team (0-4) ended its first ever season the same way it began: with a tough loss against Cannon Falls. In the section playoffs Oct. 6, the Titans fell 10-0 to Cannon Falls, the same score from their first game of the season.
The Tri-City United boys varsity soccer team didn’t need a win to make its program debut a success, but it got one anyway. The Titans celebrated a 3-1 victory over the Triton Cobras on Sept. 5.
The inaugural season of the TCU boys soccer team came to a close Oct. 8. The Titans were bested 3-1 by Albert Lea in the first round of the Section 2A tournament. For a new team, the Titans posted a respectable 2-2 record.
6. Plans for Trcka Park ice rink continue
Ever since ground was broken at Lonsdale’s Trcka Park in 2017, a vision for endless outdoor possibilities began taking formation.
The Department of Natural Resources recently approved a $250,000 Outdoor Recreation Grant for phase two of the Trcka Park project, which pays for the installation of an ice rink, new restrooms and a multi-use pavilion.
“Overall we’re really excited,” said Baker, city planner, who applied for the grant in March. “It’s just a terrific opportunity for Lonsdale, especially since soccer is growing and the hockey association never had a full-size rink before.”
Once completed, the ice rink will serve summertime recreation purposes in addition to winter hockey. Since the surface will be double paved, the rink can convert for use as a basketball and pickleball court during warmer months. Baker said some communities even put turf on multi-use rinks like this one, so there’s a possibility the Lonsdale community could enjoy the space for soccer as well.
During the summer months, the pavilion would provide shelter during picnics, family reunions, graduation parties and other gatherings. In winter, it will become a warming shelter for hockey players and other skaters. Plexiglass would enclose the space so it can be heated and provide easy access to the adjacent ice rink.
Layne Wilbright, TCU Community Education director, wrote in his letter of support to the DNR that the pavilion will allow children enrolled in the Summer Recreation Program and KidZone childcare to spend more time outdoors.
“From a program provider standpoint, these facility improvements would only enhance our opportunities to provide additional options for the populations we serve,” said Wilbright. “The city of Lonsdale has been experiencing a tremendous amount of growth over the years, and with facility improvements such as these, provides the community another option for hosting events.”
7. Lonsdale loses influential community members
Harold Vosejpka, died Jan. 17 at his Lonsdale home surrounded by family. He was 83.
From 1958 to his retirement in 1998, Harold served 40 years at the Lonsdale Fire Department — 14 of those years as assistant fire chief and 10 as chief.
A Lonsdale Lions Club member for nearly 30 years, Harold was one of three charter members. Active with the Lonsdale American Legion, he served on the Rifle Squad for 61 years. During that time, he marked veterans’ graves with American flags at 11 different cemeteries and helped make the Lonsdale Veterans Memorial possible.
Harold also played an active role in the city as mayor for two stints — from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2004.
In his lifetime, Harold also worked for the Rice County Highway Department and Rud Construction, bowled in a league, coached baseball, traveled to the Czech Republic, served in the New Prague Area Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
“Like one of my sons said, he was Mr. Lonsdale,” said Betty of her late husband. “He was involved in so much in town. He was born and raised here, so he knew a lot of the people and how the city operated.”
Later in the year, Tri-City United High School received sad news that longtime teacher Carol Lilla died Sept. 20, at New Prague Hospital.
Lilla, who taught math and computer science, came to school Friday morning but experienced a sudden medical emergency. She was transported to the hospital after medical professionals were contacted, and the district later received word that she did not survive.
The TCU administration, including Superintendent Teri Preisler, TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer and Assistant Principal Jeff Eppen, notified staff and parents of students throughout the district. Grief support became available to staff and students for the rest of the day and the following week. TCU High School hosted a celebration of life for Lilla Sept. 27 in the gymnasium with a social gathering afterward in the commons area.
Lilla began her 40th year teaching within the TCU school district in September 2019. Her teaching career began 46 years ago at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Montgomery, where she taught both math and physical education. She began teaching math for the former Montgomery-Lonsdale High School in 1981.
Apart from teaching, Lilla also had an extensive coaching history. She has most recently coached girls’ softball for TCU, but over the years she also coached volleyball and basketball. She was highly involved in student activities and school committees.
“The thing that immediately comes to mind about Carol Lilla is she truly loved being a teacher and she loved serving our students and supporting them as students but also in their activities,” said Preisler. “We would always see her at our student events, be it sports or fine arts or in any other way. She loved the school districts that she worked within and had an absolute passion for making student opportunities.”
8. Realignment of Bagley with Hwy. 19
Rice County commissioners have several concerns about the Hwy. 19/Interstate 35 interchange. But this summer, they focused on the northernmost section of Bagley Avenue that runs along the Pilot Flying J Travel Plaza west.
While a second stoplight on the east end of the heavily traveled interchange is still a priority, the county needs the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make that a reality.
Bagley Avenue/County Road 46, however, is under the county’s purview, and shifting the roadway 300 feet to the west will help eliminate backups on Hwy. 19 and make the area safer for all motorists, according to County Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
The new road section now starts just south of the Pilot Flying J and veers slightly west until it connects with Hwy. 19. Access to the old section of Bagley from Hwy. 19 has been eliminated, meaning drivers will need to follow the new road and hook back north to enter the plaza.
Separating the plaza’s entrances from the roadway will increase safety, say engineers.
Traffic backups, Luebbe said, became an issue not long after Pilot Flying J took over the former Big Steer in April 2012. Truck traffic increased at the plaza, which sits on the southwest corner of the Hwy. 19/I-35 interchange. That meant truckers frequently stopped their rigs along Bagley to wait for their turn at the pumps, pushing traffic onto Hwy. 19 and creating problems for other passenger vehicles looking to get in, out and back on the road.
Northland Grading and Excavating, of Lakeville, was the low bidder. At $1.49 million, it was 19.76% under the engineer’s $1.86 million estimate.
9. Jeff Eppen named Vice Principal of the Year
As assistant principal of Tri-City United High School, Jeff Eppen wants to help students be productive in their communities after graduation.
Eppen himself has been productive in his career at TCU High School, where the Southwest Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) honored him with the Assistant Principal of the Year award this May.
“It was humbling to be recognized after only a few years doing this, and [I was] a little surprised as well,” said Eppen, who recently completed his third year at TCU.
Superintendent Preisler called Eppen a difference-maker for the district and a logistical leader for making things happen.
“[He’s] just a high-quality educator and person, and we’re proud to have him on our team,” said Preisler.
In the three years since Eppen joined the TCU administration, he’s boosted the high school’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program using his prior experience. According to Preisler, Eppen has also strengthened the TCU High School workforce development partnership the district formed with Le Sueur-Henderson and St. Peter High schools. Preisler added that the TCU Career Technology Education Department has also benefited from Eppen’s knowledge.
Eppen likes helping students of different backgrounds reach their goals, whether that means going to college, starting a technical career or graduating on time.
At TCU High School specifically, Eppen likes all the opportunities available to students in a small town. He looks forward to seeing how the district’s building projects allow for even more program expansions. In the 2019-20 academic year, Eppen is also excited to see area employers develop partnerships with the school.
Eppen considers his own mentors to be school leaders at TCU and other schools. He credits his own teachers and colleagues for shaping his view of education and giving him the opportunity to work in the TCU sistrict. Now, as a mentor for students, he’s developed his own philosophy on education and school administration.
“My motivation is I want all of our students to keep all doors and options open,” said Eppen. “I want our students to have the best experience they can have at the high school level and not limit their possibilities.”
10. Tim’s Small Engine celebrates 40 years of business
When Tim Malecha opened his business in 1979, at age 16, he never gave it a thought to keep it going for the long term. But that’s exactly what happened, and on Sept. 24, Tim’s Small Engine Repair celebrated 40 years in operation.
Tim’s inventory of Toro snowmobiles, and push and ride-on lawnmowers has continued since his business’ opening, and he added Stihl chainsaws and trimmers in 1983. He also sells small parts for his larger products and repairs Toro and Stihl equipment — a job made easier since his current building has a front and back showroom, a storage shed and a work area.
Until his building was completed in 1986, Tim’s parents, the late Robert and Evelyn Malecha, parked outside the garage to make space for their son’s work. Robert, who worked for Allis-Chalmers and Chevy dealerships, helped Tim a little bit in the early years. But for the most part, Tim worked on his own.
When Tim met his wife, Sue, his business operated without any form of signage. Sue remembers being confused when Tim told her he owned a business, until she saw him carry lawnmowers and equipment down the stairs.
While dating Tim, Sue helped him stain and paint his current place of business on Fifth Avenue NW. After they married in 1988, Sue began doing pickups, deliveries and assemblage.
“I think it means the world to me and to us,” said Sue. “I’m so proud of him that he has such a successful business and worked really hard.”
Tim is grateful for his business in that it allows him independence and, being in Lonsdale, it makes for a quick commute. And although he’s worked hard since he was a teenager, he now takes time to go downhill skiing and go on roller-coaster rides with his son, Kurtis.
“I don’t feel any older, and I plan on going several more years,” said Tim. “People ask me when I’m going to retire, and it hasn’t even been thought about yet.”