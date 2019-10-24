Kari Clark knows everyone has a story to tell.
For a number of years, she even conducted interviews with those wishing to share their life stories. She wrote down what they said, took their photos, and compiled everything into privately published books.
“Many of them found not only was the process of them telling the story very very meaningful, and in some cases healing, but the actual book itself was the best gift they could give to a family member,” said Clark, who lives in Northfield. “… Every single one I wrote, they would say, ‘This is priceless.’”
From her own experience, Clark understands the process of writing a memoir is both meaningful and creative. She’s been writing professionally for 23 years and within that time worked as a copywriter for an ad agency in San Francisco, but her writing took a personal turn in recent years.
“Four years ago, I had a major life incident that spurred me into writing my memoir, and I just felt like it needed to be shared,” Clark said. “And I have a feeling that people will be able to relate to it.”
Clark has offered a memoir-writing class in the past under the title Let’s Write Your Life Story. The weekend of Nov. 8 through 10, she takes her offering to the next level at Golden Oak Farm in Webster for a getaway called “So You Want to Write Your Memoir.”
For her previous class, Clark has received positive feedback she hopes to retain in her weekend-long session.
“Before the class, I didn’t even know if I wanted to write a memoir or what memoir really meant,” a past participant in Clark’s class wrote in an anonymous review. “So I hadn’t spent any time pulling ideas/stories together [and] figuring out how they could work together. I am still working on this, but the class got me started, [and] I know I wouldn’t have done anything without the class.”
Nov. 8 begins with introduction group activities. Participants will not only get to know one another but also work on character development for their stories’ protagonists: themselves.
Clark offers sessions the rest of the weekend, but since participants have the freedom to make what they want out of their time at Golden Oak Farm, she welcomes anyone to relax. During her workshops, she’ll describe what a memoir is and walk the group through the process of creating a narrative arc. She’ll also offer plenty of uninterrupted writing time.
While Clark considers her workshop appropriate for those wanting to grow and heal, she recommends the weekend for those not actively working through deep grief. Instead, her sessions may benefit those for whom time and distance has offered perspective.
“You heal in layers, and there gets to be a point where you can look back on something and know what you want to share and what you’re processing at a certain point,” Clark said. “It can be a real evolution.”
While memoir-writing involves self-examination, Clark also expects fun and laughter to find their place in her memoir-writing workshop.
“The bottom line is I really want to help people,” Clark said. “I have my background in human services, and I have a social work degree and a strong faith, and so all of that combines into me wanting to help people experience this very powerful process.”