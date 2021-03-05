Adam Lindquist can tell you anything you want to know about the 26th president of the United States, but he’s taken it a few steps further by stepping into Theodore Roosevelt’s shoes — literally.
While impersonators simply look like a well-known figure and re-enactors dress like they're from a specific time period, Lindquist uses the term “living history performer” to describe his relation to Theodore Roosevelt.
“What we bring is living history to an event,” Lindquist, a Lonsdale resident, said. “… That living history level is more of an educator — an ‘enter-trainer’ we call them — entertaining and educating.”
Lindquist not only shares facts about Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt but dresses like him, talks like him and speaks from his point of view to audiences or individuals, sometimes for hours at a time. He does this primarily through an interactive TR Camp, where visitors immerse themselves in Roosevelt’s life in the context of an 1880s hunting camp and ask him anything they want.
For the past 13 years, Lindquist’s Roosevelt performance has taken him to Washington, D.C., where he’s discussed environmental concerns with U.S. senators. He’s presented to schools, taught Roosevelt college courses, appeared at engagement parties for “Teddy fans” and even made a 10-minute cameo during a women’s virtual coffee group.
COVID-19 has slowed down Lindquist’s travels as Roosevelt, but he continues receiving hand-written mail addressed “Dear President,” and teaching virtual college courses. But what he’s found through the pandemic is that his Teddy portrayal really comes alive through firsthand engagement, separating his act from documentaries by playing off the audience.
Becoming Teddy
Lindquist became familiar with live depictions of presidents at a young age, when his parents took him to see the late actor James Whitmore portray Harry S. Truman in the play “Give ‘em Hell, Harry!” at the Guthrie Theater.
“As a little boy, 8 or 9, I kind of felt like I had seen the presidents,” Lindquist said. “My two favorites were by far Roosevelt and Truman.”
It took a photograph, taken in his adult life, to show Lindquist how much he resembled Teddy Roosevelt. Thinking back to the performance he saw as a child, he realized he could recreate one of his favorite presidents.
At a Big Island Rendezvous event in Albert Lea, Lindquist expanded his network of living history performers and learned what the process entailed to become successful himself. His first performance as Roosevelt was at a school history fair in Mankato, but the real game changer was a re-enactment competition that challenged him to write a whole program as Roosevelt — which he won.
“That gave me the impetus to say, ‘OK, I’m really good at this,’” Lindquist said. “From there, I sort of built the confidence. Any time you want to expand your horizon, do what you can do, run towards the wall and see if you can break it through.”
Research was crucial for becoming Teddy Roosevelt. He not only read the stories about the former president but asks himself which facts and anecdotes would most interest his audiences. Collecting different variables, he weaves his research into stories that create an impact for any age level, whether it’s school-aged children or adults.
For Lindquist, part of acting as Teddy involves interpretation. Knowing Roosevelt fought asthma as a child, and his parents told him he wouldn’t live very long, Lindquist has asked himself how that information impacted Teddy’s life outlook. According to his research, Roosevelt did everything “at full throttle,” being a smart man with big ambitions.
“I don’t think we’ll see another Teddy Roosevelt in our lifetime,” Lindquist said.
Sometimes he visits places and imagines how Roosevelt reacted. At the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site in Buffalo, New York, for example, he considered how Teddy would have felt at the time he was sworn into office in 1901, following then-President William McKinley’s death. These questions often lead to further research.
The fun part of research, said Lindquist, is going to antique stores and finding rare books written about Roosevelt when he was still alive.
“All these authors who are phenomenal today certainly give us a perspective of a story but it’s fun to find those oddball books that give a brand new perspective,” Lindquist said. “I’m constantly looking for things like that.”
Replicating Roosevelt’s costumes comes easily to Lindquist thanks to old photographs. He consults a seamstress to have his clothing made, and he sends pictures of what he needs to a clothing company in Iowa that makes clothes for Hollywood.
Lindquist has also learned how to talk like Teddy, by listening to voice recordings and reading plenty of descriptions of the way he spoke.
Acting as Teddy for over a decade, Lindquist said he acquired some of Roosevelt’s outlooks and applied them to his own life. He considers himself more empathetic than before, and his living history performance has given him a platform for protecting the environment. But keeping Teddy separate from his real life is something he wants to keep in check so people don’t wonder, “What happened to Adam?”
Applying what he knows through his research to today, he said, “I think that our country is going through some really tough times right now on a lot of fronts … and I just want to say it’s not new. This is a country that has constantly reinvented things and worked for each other to work things better … We can’t stay divided; we need to come together.”