In just its first month, the Benedictine Living Community of Northfield is seeing a steady stream of residents moving in.
The building, at 2030 North Ave., is across from Northfield Hospital and Clinics and features 48 independent living, 24 assisted living and 25 memory care apartments. Nearly 30 units are occupied approximately two weeks after the facility opened. Housing Administrator Ken Kirkman hopes 60 are occupied by the end of January. The facility’s capacity is 98.
The facility includes chef-prepared meals made to order in a restaurant-style dining room, housekeeping and laundry services, a club room to enjoy cocktails, a beauty/barber shop and other amenities. The building also includes washers and dryers in apartments and needed services in apartments. Assisted living comes with meal packages, laundry and health care assistance.
Kirkman noted residents are pleased with the new facility and enjoy the openness and brightness the layout allows. He added most residents have strong local ties and have either lived in the area or have family members close by.
Construction on the building began earlier this year after a market study found a strong need for such a facility. The location, alongside Northfield Hospital and Clinics, was a contributing factor. There are a variety of floor plans and several smart home features.
“We are serving residents with mobility issues, and transportation can be problematic with many of the senior members, so it’s nice to be so close,” Kirkman said.
Aspects of the building are geared for the population it serves.
“It’s geared toward safety of ease of use, two elevators, emergency systems,” Kirkman said.
The living community is considered part of the Duluth-based Benedictine Health System, considered a nationally recognized nonprofit senior care organization.
Kirkman noted Benedictine Health System, Northfield Hospital and Clinics, St. Olaf College, Yanik Cos. and Pope Architects collaborated on senior living community plans.
Benedictine Living Community is sharing the campus with the hospital, and walking paths and roadway connections are expected to offer residents easy access to medical care. Kirkman said the care continuum in the building allows patients to not have to be moved to other places.
One-bedroom independent living apartments range from $1,975 to $2,660 per month. Two-bedroom units range between $2,880 to $3,570 per month. For assisted living units, one-bedrooms range from $2,990 to $3,350 per month. For two bedrooms, the cost is $4,300 per month.