Congressional and legislative maps, redrawn using data from the 2020 Census, could bring changes to area voters, particularly when it comes to who’s on the ballot next November.
The maps, proposed by the Minnesota House Redistricting Committee, would move all of Rice and Goodhue counties into the 1st Congressional District now represented by conservative Republican Jim Hagedorn. The southern portion of both Scott and Dakota counties would also move to CD1. The 2nd Congressional District, represented by DFLer Angie Craig, would shift to the northeast and farther into Washington County.
State legislative maps, also presented to the Committee last week, keep Rice County divided into two legislative districts, but instead of the more southerly district now represented by John Jasinski including a healthy chunk of Steele County and the northeastern portion of Waseca County, it would include portions of five counties.
In the new Senate District 62 would be all of Waseca County and only Deerfield and Medford townships in Steele, nearly all of Le Sueur County, Rice County townships Erin, Shieldsville, Morristown, Warsaw, Walcott, Richland, Wells and Cannon City, three northeast Blue Earth County townships and Blakely Township in the far southwest corner of Scott County.
As drawn, the maps appear to put both Jasinski and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who now represents Senate District 20, in the proposed District 62. Though only some of Lakeville is included in the new Senate District 57, the map appears to show Sen. Zach Duckworth’s remaining in the newly numbered district.
The northern part of Rice County would be placed in Senate District 57. The proposed district is fairly compact and includes 19 townships and a piece of one other in Rice, Dakota and Scott counties. In Rice County, Wheatland, Webster, Forest, Bridgewater, Northfield and Wheeling would be combined with Greenvale, Waterford, Sciota, Randolph, Eureka, Castle Rock, Hampton, Vermillion and townships along the southern Scott County line.
The maps, as proposed ensure, the area’s state representatives aren’t placed in a district with another incumbent.
But these maps are far from final.
While Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, the committee chair, said both redistricting proposals meet the committee’s constitutional and legislative responsibilities, the lead Republican on the panel, Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, called them “highly partisan” and said they’d been drawn without input from his party.
“I do have to make it very clear to anyone who is listening that there was no Republican participation in this map or in the map that was presented last week,” Torkelson said, adding that neither proposal is a step toward achieving an agreement that can become law.
Murphy acknowledged the proposals are not perfect, but are meant to start the conversation.
“I truly believe we could pass a bill out of the Legislature … by working together,” she said.
Public testimony on the proposals is scheduled be taken late next week.
The nonpartisan House Research Department summary of the congressional redistricting proposal outlines several guiding principles. They include:
• each district will have an “ideal” population of 713,312;
• each district is to be compact and contiguous;
• the principle of “nesting” used in state legislative districts isn’t used for congressional districts;
• congressional district numbers begin in the southeast corner of the state and end in the northeast corner;
• attention is given to the impact on racial and language minority communities in the districts’ design;
• division of federally recognized American Indian reservations is only possible in limited circumstances; and
• division of counties, cities, school districts and towns must be minimized.
The new maps are required by the Minnesota Constitution in the wake of the 2020 Census, which is used to detail each state’s population growth and shifts over the past decade, and update boundaries so each district has roughly the same number of people and is therefore represented equally.
Districts where population was lost or grew more slowly are expanded geographically while boundaries of faster growing districts shrink. But how those changes are made can have political consequences, which has proven to be an obstacle lawmakers could not overcome when this process has taken place over the last several decades.
Because the Legislature has been unable to reach an agreement on the final maps, the state’s courts have had to step in to determine the new districts and are preparing to do so again.
Officials say the redistricting process must be completed by Feb. 15, 2022 so that next year’s election cycle can proceed on schedule.