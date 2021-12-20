The Cannon Wilderness Park in Faribault will open to a limited number of bow hunters later this month, as part of an effort to monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Minnesota deer herds.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) will manage applications for up to 50 hunters. During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Rice County Board of Commissioners approved the special late season hunt, scheduled Dec. 31-Jan. 3.
State officials in November reported the first Minnesota case of CWD along the Red River on the North Dakota border. The discovery led to voluntary brain tissue sampling in that area.
Across the state, MDNR reports 118 cases of the brain disease have been discovered among wild deer, most in southeastern areas. Chronic Wasting Disease is always fatal; there is no treatment or cure.
The DNR in March 2020 found evidence of CWD among deer in Dakota County. That falls “within a biologically meaningful distance” of the Rice County park, MDNR Area Wildlife Manager Jeanine Vorland wrote in a request to county commissioners.
The special hunt is designed “to improve the sample size for determining the prevalence of chronic wasting disease and targeting management,” Vorland said. While CWD remains rare in Minnesota, state officials have taken an aggressive approach with surveillance and management.
Rice County falls within a “management zone” that stretches from the southern Twin Cities metro area to Faribault, and from New Market Township to the Wisconsin border.
Special rules in a management zone include a prohibition on feeding deer, a requirement for submitting tissue samples to the MDNR, and restrictions on how hunters transport and dispose of deer carcasses. Transporting an infected carcass can spread the disease.
Other cases of CWD were found in 2020 and 2021 in the surveillance area that includes Rice County, through hunter submitted samples and targeted sharpshooting. No positive samples have been found in Rice County, Vorland said.
Rice County Parks & Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said Dec. 14 that the county is working in partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The nonprofit, which is committed to land and water conservation, fully supports the late season hunt, he added.
The Cannon Wilderness Park spans both sides of the Cannon River from four miles north of Faribault to five miles south of Northfield. It includes five miles of horse and hiking trails. Verdick said Wednesday that the MDNR is still working out the late season event details, including a boundary map for hunters.
“The DNR said if they can get everything worked out on their end, it will be the whole park,” he said.
During these designated weekends, hunters may take unlimited deer of either sex and must submit tissue samples for testing. MDNR also requires permitted hunters to take safety measures, such as wearing blaze orange while in the park and staying within specified boundaries.
Verdick said that the state has not yet released information about signing up for the hunt. Registration will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis through the Department of Natural Resources Electronic Licensing System, available on the MDNR website.