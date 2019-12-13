Holy Cross Catholic School students know how to put on a variety show.
Bringing music to the holiday season, students in preschool through eighth-grade participated in the school’s Christmas program Thursday evening in the Holy Cross gymnasium.
Preschool students kicked off the program with choir selections — some challenged them to stand still while others involved props like reindeer ears, bells and lights.
Grade school choir students grouped together to sing more Christmas selections, including spiritual pieces and familiar carols. One fun performance to the song “When Can I See You Again?” by Owl City was also a ribbon-twirling routine.
The middle school choir sang selections such as “Is He Worthy?” and “That’s Christmas to Me,” which included solo parts for several students.
After a brief intermission, during which guests could pick out treats at the Holy Cross bake sale and offer free-will donations, the students regrouped for small group and independent performances. The portion of the program demonstrated students’ individual music talents, like playing guitar, playing piano and singing. Eighth-graders choreographed a routine to the song “I Want to be an Elf.”
Carrying on the Holy Cross tradition, students concluding the program by participating in a short play depicting the story og Christ’s birth. Students portrayed biblical characters like Mary, Joseph, animals in the stable, angels and the three kings. Audience members were encouraged to sing along to the lyrics of songs like “What Child is This?” and “Joy to the World” throughout the retelling of Jesus’ birth.