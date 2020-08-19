Lonsdale Area Food Shelf clients haven’t stepped inside the facility in over five months, but that’s about to change the first week of September.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 3, clients have the option to select their own food items again after receiving curbside pickup meal boxes since mid-March. Each Thursday, clients who register in advance may browse the food shelf during a scheduled 15-minute time slot. This will prevent clients from coming into contact with one another so they can safely shop amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
LAFS Executive Director Tami Heimer already began handing out flyers to clients and released the official notice on Aug. 17. One day later, she said three clients already registered for the upcoming service. As long as health and safety measures allow, Heimer said the food shelf will continue the client choice model until further notice.
“Although the curbside pickup method went fine, the feedback we received from some of the clients was they really preferred choosing their own food,” Heimer said “ … You don’t know what to put in the boxes, and we want the families to receive what they’ll need.”
Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, the food provider for LAFS, recommended the switch to the curbside pickup model as a safe alternative during the pandemic. Most meals were prepackaged and included dairy products, frozen meat entrees and nonperishable food items.
In addition to giving clients more choices in their food selection, the new model will reduce the workload for volunteers, who needed to bring the boxed food to clients’ vehicles each Thursday. Heimer said the behind-the-scenes work of restocking shelves will resume as usual, but not during client shopping slots. The food shelf is too small for volunteers and clients to share that space, she said.
With colder weather approaching, Heimer also wanted the food shelf to implement an indoor model with enough time to make necessary adjustments to the procedure before winter. The 13 time slots available each Thursday should allow enough opportunities for clients to browse, she said, considering most clients visit the shelf every four weeks.
Each client will be screened with temperature checks and use hand sanitizer before entering the facility, and a timer will sound after 15 minutes of shopping. Volunteers will sanitize the shelves between slots to prepare for the next client.
Clients may book appointments online at lonsdaleareafoodshelf.org or leave a message at the food shelf's number, (507)744-5399, and wait for Heimer or a volunteer to return the call.