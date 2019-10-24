Lonsdale holds its general election Nov. 5 to elect a mayor and two City Council members.
Mayor Tim Rud is the lone filer for mayor candidacy and incumbent City Council members Cindy Furrer and Kevin Kodada filed for the two open seats.
Rud, Furrer and Kodada have responded to the following questions in regard to their candidacy:
How many terms have you served as mayor or as a Lonsdale City Council member? What other offices have you held, and what does your involvement in the community look like?
Rud: I have served on the city council for three and a half terms (14 years), Planning and Zoning chairman one term (four years) and mayor for eight terms (16 years). Community involvement includes Lonsdale Lions president, Lonsdale Little League coach, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, Lonsdale Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Conception Parish.
Furrer: I will be completing my third term as a city councilperson. I have not held other public offices. I have served on the Lonsdale Planning and Zoning Commission, and currently serve on the Lonsdale Economic Development Authority and the Lonsdale Library Board. I am involved with the Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, a member for 33 years, and served as president twice. I’ve also volunteered with a variety of Legion Auxiliary events, along with Lonsdale Community Days and Backpack Project Minnesota.
Kodada: Four terms on the City Council. Past president of the Lonsdale Little League Association for 10 years, Men’s Softball Association president and vice president for eight years. I have coached boys/girls baseball and softball for 10 years. I have been on several Tri-City United School District task force boards over my terms. Lonsdale City Council boards I have served on include the Lonsdale Streets Department for four years, Park Board for 16 years, department head of the Lonsdale Liquor Board for 16 years and mayor pro tem.
What are the biggest projects you’ve helped bring to fruition during these terms?
Rud: A very large project was in 1997 when City Administrator Fritz Duban and Mayor Jim Voracek and the City Council acquired a large grant to construct a major storm sewer from the northwest quadrant of town to the east end of town to handle flooding issues. This project has been a great solution for a lot of our past flooding problems.
Furrer: The infrastructure projects are the biggest projects, a water treatment plant, a new well and continued street reconstruction projects. The city budget is an annual project; it can be a challenge to provide the various city services while keeping taxes as low as possible.
Kodada: The Villages of Lonsdale, the Lonsdale Industrial Park, many road projects, creation of the new playgrounds and neighborhood parks, vets memorial on Main Street, soccer fields at Trcka Park, the new businesses in the Industrial Park and throughout town, the water treatment plant, fishing pier/nature area, archery range and the dog park.
Looking forward, what would you like to see happen in Lonsdale in the future?
Rud: I think you will see much continued growth, both residential and commercial. We as a city have so many advantages with the upgraded infrastructure, new well and water treatment plant, a major highway through our city, with easy access to the interstate, and available land mass. Furthermore, we are well-positioned for growth with our updated comp plan, our strong financial position and the many parks and recreational amenities we have in our community. We have a great city staff, police department and fire department that all care deeply about our city. We also have excellent schools with Tri-City United Schools, New Prague Schools and Holy Cross Catholic School. Our biggest assets, though, are our residents; we care about our town, which is why it is such a great place to live.
Furrer: The future of Lonsdale looks bright. The city is positioned for business growth in the industrial park. A new EDA program will work with businesses regarding business expansion and retention. Construction of new homes continues, and new families are welcomed into Lonsdale.
Kodada: I would like to continue to see that Lonsdale grows at a manageable rate. Also, I like to keep Lonsdale an affordable place to raise a family.
What has motivated you to file for re-election?
Rud: I believe there is more work to do with our aging infrastructure. We started this capital outlay program years ago with a commitment to rebuild our sewer, water and street systems. Also, our city staff has done a great job acquiring grants for our business park, park systems and emergency services! I am excited to see the business park, commercial and retail business and park amenities evolve. I believe we have a great team, and I’d like to be part of it. The city of Lonsdale’s best years are ahead for us!
Furrer: I am interested in the future of Lonsdale and how it develops. I am honored to serve on the Lonsdale City Council. I enjoy working with the mayor and councilmembers to improve our hometown.
Kodada: I really enjoy being on the Lonsdale Council. I feel that I can continue to bring my experience to help with the growth and progression of Lonsdale.