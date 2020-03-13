<&firstgraph>Bridgewater Township will have two more supervisors on its board by this summer.
<&firstgraph>Township voters approved increasing the number of supervisors from three to five during township elections Tuesday night by a 57-6 vote.
<&firstgraph>In seeking the change, the township said it would make it possible for the board to operate with committees. Otherwise, when two of them got together to work on something, they had to notify it as a public meeting, according to state law.
<&firstgraph>That reality has posed problems with the township in meeting with contractors or developers as recently evidenced when the township sought to hire a contractor to perform flood mitigation work.
<&firstgraph>“They made a good choice,” said Supervisor Glen Castore. “Generally, the comments were pretty favorable. People understood why we were doing it. I’m not surprised.”
<&firstgraph>The two new board members are expected to be elected during May 12 elections. Castore said the filing period is from April 21-May 6.
<&firstgraph>He added the increase in board members is needed as the supervisor workload is heavier than it’s ever been.
<&firstgraph>Speaking with supervisors from 10 to 15 years ago, Castore said they told him there hadn’t been nearly as much interaction with the cities of Dundas and Northfield, and potentially Faribault as the township discusses having more authority over its own zoning.
<&firstgraph>Last September, the township board approved a three-year annexation agreement with Northfield after contemplating whether to petition to incorporate as a city. The agreement means the township cannot seek incorporation until the agreement expires or one of the two entities withdraws from the agreement. A six-month notice must be given before withdrawal.
<&firstgraph>The agreement includes quarterly meetings between the two boards to discuss a possible new annexation agreement for joint planning and zoning, which could include a provision that Bridgewater can use the city’s zoning authority in the township.
<&firstgraph>“The township started doing its planning and zoning in 2007,” Castore said. “Before that, the county did it. That’s increased the workload.”
<&firstgraph>The township has also had more natural disasters as of late, placing a heavier burden on the board.
Engaged voters
<&firstgraph>Despite a shortage of contested races, more than 700 Rice County residents participated in Township elections yesterday, making their voices heard at the grassroots level of government.
<&firstgraph>Residents in each of Rice County’s 14 Township elected their Township Clerk along with one member of the Township Board of Supervisors. Elected in even years, clerks serve two-year terms, while supervisors serve staggered three year terms.
<&firstgraph>Most incumbents were returned to their posts without a challenger. Both incumbents who did see a challenger, Tom Donkers in Walcott Township and Mark Bongers in Wheeling Township, were easily re-elected.
<&firstgraph>Several new supervisors were elected to replace retiring incumbents. Ken Franek won a three-way race for Supervisor in Wheatland Township, while Kathleen Kopseng in Bridgewater Township and Foster Transburg in Northfield Township were elected without opposition.
<&firstgraph>In Warsaw Township, Michelle Vogel was elected Clerk, seeing off a write-in challenge from Amy Brunner. In Wells Township, no candidates filed to replace retiring incumbent Clerk Jim Zahn, so Zahn agreed to take the position again after receiving seven write-in votes.
<&firstgraph>In Walcott Township, Bill Holmblad resigned from the Town Board just a year into his term. Under state law, the position will need to be filled with either an appointee or special election winner.
<&firstgraph>Unlike state-run elections, polls weren’t open for a consistent period of time. Each township set its own election day schedule and either before or after that vote, Townships held their annual meeting.
<&firstgraph>At the Annual Meeting, levies are set and other matters of importance are sometimes discussed. For the most part, the meetings were lightly attended, and most township levies remained the same as last year. Forest Township increased its levy somewhat to pay for road and bridge improvements.
<&firstgraph>In addition to the annual meeting, township boards meet monthly throughout the year, aside from lightly populated Richland Township, which meets every other month. In Rice County, each town board includes a clerk, treasurer and three supervisors.
Bridgewater Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Frances Boehning
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Kathleen Kopseng
Cannon City Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Marilyn Caron
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Clayton
<&firstgraph>Mechura
Erin Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Sharon Kaiserhot
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Joseph LeBrun
Forest Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Ashley Anderson
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Charlie Peters
Morristown Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Dawn Nuetzman
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Dan Morris
Northfield Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Diane Lyman
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Foster
<&firstgraph>Transburg
Richland Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Jay Haws
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Sean Bauer
Shieldsville Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Sue Ceplecha-Nova
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Jim Melchert
Walcott Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Benet Freund
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Tom Donkers defeated Brian Gillen, 103 votes to 53
Warsaw Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Michelle Vogel defeated Amy Brunner, 30 votes to 10
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Steve Drewitz
Webster Township
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Roger
<&firstgraph>VanVeldhuizen
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Dwayne Hamack
Wells Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Jim Zahn
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Jeff LaCanne
Wheatland Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Jim Duban
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Ken Franek won with 107 votes, to 48 for Mark Trcka and 43 for Ken Kes
Wheeling Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Township Clerk: Rebecca Vergin
<&firstgraph>Township Supervisor: Mark Bongers defeated Mark Olson, 54 votes to 20
Greenvale Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Town supervisor
<&firstgraph>Darcy L. White: 169 votes, 48.29%
<&firstgraph>Charles Anderson: 181 votes, 51.71%.
<&firstgraph>Town clerk
<&firstgraph>Becky Van Dyke: 174 votes, 49.57%
<&firstgraph>Linus Langer: 177 votes, 50.43%
Sciota Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Town supervisor
<&firstgraph>Randall (Randy) Volkert: 39 votes, 100%
<&firstgraph>Town clerk
<&firstgraph>Heidi VanDeSteeg: 33 votes, 97.06%
<&firstgraph>Write-in: 1 vote, 2.94%.
Waterford Township<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Town supervisor
<&firstgraph>Liz Messner: 26 votes, 96.3%
<&firstgraph>Write-in: 1 vote, 3.7%
<&firstgraph>Town clerk
<&firstgraph>Elizabeth Wheeler: 26 votes, 96.3%
<&firstgraph>Write-in: 1 vote, 3.7%