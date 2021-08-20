It was a special day in Lonsdale Aug. 14 when Community Day returned for the first time since 2019.

The daylong events began with the Skywarn Pancake Breakfast on South Main Street and concluded after midnight with Pop Rocks performing a variety of tunes.

Other events throughout the day included the BBQ cook off, a volleyball tournament at Sticha Park, Lonsdale Schoolhouse tours, a children's tractor pull sponsored by the Lonsdale Lions Club, and bingo.

tractor pull.jpg

Lion Al Sevcik assists with getting the Tractor Pedal Pull back for the next child participant at Community Day. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

Young children got their faces painted, participated in games and activities, played on inflatable structures, and toured vehicles at the heavy equipment fair. Attendees also explored the various vendor booths along Main Street throughout the day.

face painting.jpg

Zach Dvorak, son of Mike and Melody Dvorak from Lonsdale, had his face painted by Face Painting by Karen from Waterville during Community Day (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
vehicle fair.jpg

Leah Vogt and Jayse Vogt of Lonsdale toured an excavator as part of the vehicle fair, an event of Lonsdale Community Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
soap vendor.jpg

Soap vendor Julie Ucker of S&J Majestic Soaps in Henderson sold her products to customers at Lonsdale Community Day Aug. 14. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The Grand Parade, one of the most highly anticipated events of the day, included Lonsdale American Legion Commander Daryl Rieck as grand marshal along with appearances from the Tri-City United High School band, the New Prague Trojan Dance Team, and a host of other entertainers and floats.

backflip.jpg

This Community Day parade participant didn't just walk in the parade but completed a back flip. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
dancers.jpg

The New Prague Trojan Dance Team performed in the Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Lions.jpg

Lonsdale Lions participated in the annual grand parade as part of Lonsdale Community Day and passed out candy to children. Pictured from left: Lion Barb Peterson, Lion David Dooley, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Don Sticha, Lion Al Sevcik, and Lion Dale Furrer. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
TCU band.jpg

The Tri-City United High School band made a musical appearance in the Lonsdale Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
fire truck.jpg

The Lonsdale Fire Department was among numerous participants in the Lonsdale Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Faribault Barbershoppers.jpg

The Faribault Barbershoppers Chorus had a float in the Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kolacky days royalty.jpg

Kolacky Days royalty rode on a float in the Community Day parade. Pictured from back to front: Kolacky Queen Grace Barnett, First Princess Ellaina Novak and Second Princess Ronni Smith. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Korey Mach.jpg

Masopust King Korey Mach rode in the Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale 2022 ambassadors.jpg

Lonsdale 2022 Ambassadors waved to a crowd of Community Day parade-goers Aug. 14. Pictured clockwise from front left: Little Ambassador Reagan Vlasak, Junior Ambassador Haylee Schulz, Miss Ambassador Hannah Reis, Miss Lonsdale Reagan Gaul, Miss Ambassador Andra Sherman, Junior Ambassador Kinsley Mach, Junior Ambassador Harlee Raleigh and Little Ambassador Kyla Butler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ms United States.jpg

Ms. United States Mandy Peterson made an appearance in the Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sheriff.jpg

The Rice County Sheriffs' motorcycle posse rode in the Community Day parade in Lonsdale Aug. 14. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The classic car show, bean bag tournaments for children and 18-plus, Steel Domain live wrestling, and a water battle by the Lonsdale Fire Department all took place during Lonsdale Community Day as well.

classic car.jpg

Classic cars like this one were featured in one of the most popular events of Lonsdale Community Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
classic car purple.jpg

Vehicles of various shapes and colors appeared in the Classic Car show as part of Community Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Recommended for you

Load comments