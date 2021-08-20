Kolacky Days royalty rode on a float in the Community Day parade. Pictured from back to front: Kolacky Queen Grace Barnett, First Princess Ellaina Novak and Second Princess Ronni Smith. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale 2022 Ambassadors waved to a crowd of Community Day parade-goers Aug. 14. Pictured clockwise from front left: Little Ambassador Reagan Vlasak, Junior Ambassador Haylee Schulz, Miss Ambassador Hannah Reis, Miss Lonsdale Reagan Gaul, Miss Ambassador Andra Sherman, Junior Ambassador Kinsley Mach, Junior Ambassador Harlee Raleigh and Little Ambassador Kyla Butler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Lions participated in the annual grand parade as part of Lonsdale Community Day and passed out candy to children. Pictured from left: Lion Barb Peterson, Lion David Dooley, Lion Fritz Duban, Lion Jim Mahler, Lion Don Sticha, Lion Al Sevcik, and Lion Dale Furrer. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
It was a special day in Lonsdale Aug. 14 when Community Day returned for the first time since 2019.
The daylong events began with the Skywarn Pancake Breakfast on South Main Street and concluded after midnight with Pop Rocks performing a variety of tunes.
Other events throughout the day included the BBQ cook off, a volleyball tournament at Sticha Park, Lonsdale Schoolhouse tours, a children's tractor pull sponsored by the Lonsdale Lions Club, and bingo.
Young children got their faces painted, participated in games and activities, played on inflatable structures, and toured vehicles at the heavy equipment fair. Attendees also explored the various vendor booths along Main Street throughout the day.
The Grand Parade, one of the most highly anticipated events of the day, included Lonsdale American Legion Commander Daryl Rieck as grand marshal along with appearances from the Tri-City United High School band, the New Prague Trojan Dance Team, and a host of other entertainers and floats.
The classic car show, bean bag tournaments for children and 18-plus, Steel Domain live wrestling, and a water battle by the Lonsdale Fire Department all took place during Lonsdale Community Day as well.