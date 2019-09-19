Not everyone knows how to change a tire or jump-start a vehicle. And Scott Pelava, owner of Lonsdale Auto Works, recognizes these skills are highly beneficial to drivers.
Community members feel the same, based on feedback Pelava has received. That’s why he’s decided to reintroduce the Women’s Car Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
It’s been over a year since Lonsdale Auto Works hosted the Women’s Car Clinic, but Pelava hopes to offer it a couple times a year from here on out. Although the free event is marketed to women, he invites anyone to attend who wants to become more familiar with their vehicle, whether it’s young drivers, senior citizens or any age in between.
“This is just to get people familiar with what the modern automobile is and how they can get themselves to deal with certain situations and understand what their local mechanic is telling them,” said Pelava. “… It’s to give people an opportunity to expand their horizons.”
Nancy Watts is one community member who has benefited from the Women’s Car Clinic. She recalls learning about the different fluids used in a vehicle, like Antifreeze, and the dangers of the radiator. Instead of feeling talked down to, she considered the clinic a positive experience.
“[Scott is] very knowledgeable, and he spoke in a way for all of us to understand,” said Watts. “We also got to do some hands on, and any questions we had he was able to address them and tell us.”
Watts appreciated that the hybrid clinic involved both classroom time and an interactive session in the shop. In the upcoming clinic, participants will see how cars look underneath, learn to identify the various parts and perform simple procedures.
Pelava will determine the depth of the class depending on the abilities and knowledge of the group. Whatever the case, he wants to make sure all participants are on the same page before covering advanced auto topics.
In past clinics, Pelava said oil types and oil weights generated a lot of discussion. Class attendees also wanted to know more about tire pressure and emergency how-tos like jump-starting a car. Participants will see the different types of jacks they might use to change a tire and learn how to handle situations based on a car’s battery placement. The clinic also covers small emergencies, like odd smells, and maintenance.
Although the clinic is presented at Lonsdale Auto Works, Pelava said many past participants weren’t customers.
“They come from all over the area, like Faribault and Northfield,” said Pelava. “This is an educational thing for them; this isn’t a sales pitch for us.”
In joining the class, Pelava only asks participants to wear closed-toed shoes for safety reasons and to register five days in advance. Otherwise, folks can “just show up and be ready to learn and be entertained.”
“We have fun,” said Pelava. “It’s not a dry lecture, and people can discuss things … We want to hear other people’s experiences and how they handled it.”