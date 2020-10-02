In January, a fatal car crash at the Hwy. 19/County Road 2 intersection, west of Lonsdale, led the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Rice County and the city of Lonsdale to consider options for making the intersection safer for drivers.
City Administrator Joel Erickson said a roundabout is actually warranted at the intersection. According to MnDOT guidelines, the intersection must have a 1.0 rating or higher on its scale of measuring the need for a roundabout, and the Hwy. 19/County Road 2 intersection has a 3.0 rating.
When MnDOT comes through Lonsdale to do a mill and overlay in 2023, Erickson said staff needs to work with them to incorporate project plans. Rice County already implemented the short-term improvement recommendation of installing a flashing LED stop sign and advanced warning as an immediate response to the January fatality. The other MnDOT recommendation, rumble strips, were already in place.
“All we can do is advocate and provide input,” Erickson said. “… It’s really going to come down to MnDOT. We will continue to advocate during design meetings or planning sessions and also involve legislation to keep pressuring MnDOT to get their recommended safety improvements implemented.”
According to Erickson, concern over the intersection actually dates back four or five years, when the intersection had no lighting. The city reached out to Rice County, which then installed several overhead street lights. However, the fatal car crash in January sparked more concern.
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe explained that, because the State and Rice County own the road, they would be the principal agencies in addressing the right of ways and upgrades. The Lonsdale City Council would participate in the discussion and be expected to weigh how one option might better suit drivers in the Lonsdale area better than the other.
The county could take the lead on a project to establish a plan to prevent further fatal car crashes, but Luebbe said that would require further studies to find out what types of solutions meet MnDOT guidelines. An intersection control evaluation would help determine the percentage of drivers turning right on the intersection and if that warrants a right-turn lane, or if the same number of drivers come from all four legs of the intersection.
When the fatality occurred back in January, Luebbe recalls looking into the crash history at the intersection and finding a number of incidents of drivers failing to stop at the stop sign. Many accidents have occurred if a driver heading north on Hwy. 19 attempts to pass a driver turning west onto County Road 2.
He explained that Hwy. 19/Country Road 2 doesn’t lie at a 90-degree angle, and skewed highways typically have a higher crash rate. However, understanding the true crash rate would require a deeper investigation into the crash rates at other intersections.
“Regardless of the history of crashes and types, whether it’s a side swipe or a t-bone, some of those are horrific crashes, but the fatality certainly got our attention,” Luebbe said.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said he’s responded to a fair amount of crashes at the intersection in recent years.
“I would say that intersection is in the top five for crashes in the past few years,” Dunn said. “It’s unfortunate because many of these crashes are preventable if people are paying attention, if they would look to see if the driver on the cross ramp is stopping or not. The majority fail to yield if they’re pulling out from that stop sign going east or west.”
The transition of vehicles moving from a 60 mile-per-hour zone into a 30-mile-per-hour zone also makes the crashes more serious, he said. Plus, with no stop signs on the north and south sides of the intersection, drivers need to watch out for traffic coming into Lonsdale on County Road 2.
“I think anything the city or MnDOT can do would definitely be a benefit because we saw a decrease in crashes when they put in the flashing lights,” Dunn said.