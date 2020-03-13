A new service will start collecting garbage and recycling for Lonsdale residents starting April 2. Changes are minimal, but the bite-size facts presented below are answers to potential questions.
What is the reason for the change?
The city of Lonsdale’s five-year contract with Waste Management ends this month, so the city sent out requests for proposals to various garbage and recycling services, including Waste Management. The lowest bidder this time was West Central Sanitation, which the City Council approved as the new collector.
What are the cost savings?
The choice of switching to West Central will save residents $142,000 collectively. Waste fees are determined by cart size:
• 32-gallon cart (senior): $8.20
• 32-gallon cart: $9
• 64-gallon cart: $11.50
• 96-gallon cart: $13.70
• Additional 96-gallon cart: $11
• Weekly recycling: no additional cost.
• Fees will slightly increase over the five-year contract.
What do residents need to do to prepare for the change?
Residents must indicate on a letter they receive from West Central Sanitation which size cart they prefer. Those who do not respond to the request will receive the medium-sized 64-gallon cart. West Central Services will retrieve the current carts after Waste Management’s final pickup the last Friday in March and replace those with new carts at no cost to residents.
What are the pickup dates in Lonsdale?
Garbage and recycling pickup days will remain the same with the new service provider. West Central will collect between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Thursday and Friday with the exception of cases when a legal holiday falls during the week. In those cases, the contractor’s pick-up days will be Friday and Saturday.
Are there other products West Central Sanitation picks up?
Residents may contact West Central to coordinate a pick up of large pickup items like washers and dryers, mattresses, freezers, microwaves and other electronic appliances or devices with fees ranging from $25 to $30. For an added fee, West Central also collects branches and other yard waste.
What if a house is missed?
Each household will receive the office number and address of the West Central Sanitation office, which is open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Upon receiving word that a resident’s garbage or recycling was not collected, the contractor will provide that service no later than one business day following the complaint.
Will the Green Team continue?
Yes, West Central Sanitation will continue the youth recycling program Waste Management previously ran in Lonsdale. Participating organizations and youth will receive checks for their recycling efforts at the rate of $15 per ton.