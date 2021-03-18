As soon as the water melts, Jim Becker will have a simple task to do each Thursday. It’s one that helps the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Rice County Water Patrol and the environment.
Being a Lake Level Minnesota volunteer, Becker who lives on Shields Lake in Rice County, takes measurements of the water levels right in front of his property. Shields Lake is one of over 1,000 lakes in Minnesota where DNR Waters maintains gages.
While the process doesn’t take long for volunteers like Becker, the weekly recording provides valuable data to shore owners and lake users and helps prepare for possible floods and droughts.
As treasurer of the Shields Lake Association, Becker began volunteering for Lake Level Minnesota last May. The previous volunteer for Shields Lake had moved away, so Becker stepped in just before DNR Waters set up the monitoring sticks.
DNR Waters didn’t install the lake gages until late May last year, because the pandemic delayed the process. This year, Becker expects to see the gage outside his property sticking out above the water much sooner after the ice completely melts.
“The marker at the [DNR] landing is based on the feet above sea level,” Becker said. “The gage I have is just in feet, so they take the measurements I give them and translate it to how many feet above sea level they have.”
Becker did his lake level readings in the morning, when the lake was the calmest. He recorded the levels every Thursday until Nov. 5, when the levels were 1,069 feet above sea level.
Reasons for measuring the lake levels are threefold, according to Becker. The Rice County Water Patrol uses the data to decide when to put up the “No Wake Zone” signs. Becker explained that Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn knows the appropriate level for installing the signs, which tell boaters they’re restricted from running on full power.
Measuring lake levels also helps assess if a dam might be blocked.
On Shields Lake in particular, Becker noted a big problem with bogs — wetlands that have accumulated plant debris. Before he became a Lake Level volunteer, he recalls a 3-acre bog that broke into smaller pieces and blocked the dam outlet to the Cannon River watershed. Beginning in July 2019, Becker and other Shields Lake Association members got together to unblock the dam, as permitted by the DNR.
“Right now I’m pretty sure the bogs won’t be moving around as much this year,” Becker said. “Some of them do damage to the docks, and it can be extensive. The 3-acre one was unusual, but if you think about just 1 acre, that can do a lot of damage.”
A couple of years ago, Becker also recalls lake levels getting too high and killing trees along the shoreline. But by keeping an eye on the water levels, he said preventative measures can be taken to prevent erosion.
The DNR posts lake levels online, so residents can look up the data and use it to make decisions about boating.
Todd Piepho, hydrologist for Minnesota South Region 4, Sakatah East, said the DNR LakeFinder feature shows data for many decades, in some cases.
“What it really is nice for is looking at the historical observations of the lake,” Piepho said. “ … Some people might have questions as to why the water is so high, and the history might show we’re just on the uptick of the curve and we’ve been here before.”
Piepho pointed out that tracking lake levels shows how closely lakes tie into precipitation. For the most part, he said the water surface elevation corresponds with the rainfall and gives reasons for shore ordinances and other regulations.
For lakes that Piepho’s responsible for — those in Dodge, Mower, Rice and Steele counties — he said Lake Level volunteers are meeting the mark.
“As of now we’re looking pretty good [for volunteers],” he said. “The majority of the lakes are covered.”