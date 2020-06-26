Crack Of Dawn Bakehouse and Market, in downtown Faribault, has been selling their baked goods on the sidewalk located in front of the storefront over the last five weeks. On Friday, employees moved it setup inside due to the weather. Lori Momberg, who owns the business with her husband Chris, said sales have been going "surprisingly well," as they've adapted to accommodating customers by meeting them outside and delivering. Although those accommodations require a little extra effort, Momberg said they are making it work. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)